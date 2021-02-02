Your daily horoscope: February 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You like to get along with all sorts of people but sometimes even you have to admit that some individuals are not worth the effort. Be a bit more choosy about who you associate with over the coming year. You don’t have to be friends with everyone!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you have always been loyal to may let you down today and, yes, it will hurt. Most likely though they have their reasons, so don’t be judgmental. But before you cut them out of your life altogether make the effort to find out what really happened.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to get the attention of someone you believe can assist you then now is the time. The planets indicate you will know exactly what to say and will find it quite easy to influence people in positions of power and authority.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Start looking ahead and planning some fun things for later in the month. You may not be able to do much at the moment but the longer you are forced to wait the more enjoyable your social time will be later on. That’s something to look forward to.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be hard for you to be honest about your feelings but you will at some stage need to open up and let those closest to you know why you feel so down at the moment. They will know exactly what to say to cheer you up again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Now that Venus, planet of harmony, is moving through the partnership area of your chart you won’t find it difficult to let friends and family members and loved ones know how you feel. Be honest with them and they will be honest with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t sit there worrying that you won’t be able to make ends meet – get out into the world and find ways to make some extra money. New sources of income won’t be hard to find, but the initial effort must come from you. Think rich and you’ll be rich.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Venus, your ruling planet, is now moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you don’t need to pretend you don’t get emotional – on the contrary, you should be as open and honest as you can be about your feelings. No one will judge you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a friend or family member needs a shoulder to cry on today you should drape yourself in a thick towel as there could be floods of tears. Make sure they know this is a one-off thing – you don’t want to be drowned on a regular basis!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been worrying far too much about your money situation in recent weeks and it needs to stop. You should know by now that all your real needs will be taken care of, no matter what happens, so lighten up and start enjoying life again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If the past few days have been hectic you should now get the chance to slow down a bit. And it’s not just your body that needs a rest Capricorn – your mind, as always, has been on the go day and night, so find ways to mentally relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make the most of Venus in your birth sign to let partners and relatives and friends know how much they mean to you. You don’t always come across as overly romantic or loving, so it helps if once in a while you make your feelings known.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It will pay you to lower your sights a little over the next few days and try not to take on so much, physically, mentally or emotionally. Others may expect you to always be No.1 but there’s no law that says you must expect it of yourself.

