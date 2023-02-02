Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be challenged by both people and events over the coming 12 months and you must stand up for what you believe. No matter how powerful the opposition you may face you have what it takes to fight and win. You’re tougher than the rest.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Sometimes you can be too nice for your own good and the planets warn that could be a problem over the next 24 hours. Be generous with your time and your energy but make sure those you assist learn quickly how to help themselves.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Saturn’s influence means you can no longer kid yourself about what needs to be done to put your affairs on a firmer footing. To put it bluntly: It’s time to stop messing about with things that don’t really matter and get serious about your ambitions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Any doubts you had about a course of action you began around the start of the year will disappear today as the rewards start to come in. That’s not the end of it though – if you crave serious success you must keep at it throughout the year.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to put a name to the fears that have been haunting you in recent weeks, because only then will you be able to banish them once and for all. Hiding from your anxieties is not an option. Face up to them and defeat them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may seem as if you have no control over what is taking place around you but that isn’t true. You have the power to change things and must not be reluctant to use it. Don’t be afraid to spark upheavals today, both at home and at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want to make a good impression on employers and other important people today then you must keep your cool. But don’t act so cool that they start thinking you lack real feelings. A bit of emotion is sometimes a good thing. Show them you care.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Creatively and romantically you have a lot going for you at the moment but there will be occasions when you need to make changes that others don’t like. Libra is a cardinal sign and that means you are never afraid to rock the boat a bit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you learn something interesting today you are advised to keep it to yourself for the time being. If you tell everyone about it the value of the information will plummet and you won’t be able to use it to your advantage later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Get out into the world and have a good time. Sometimes it’s good to get away from your duties and responsibilities for a while and if you do that today you will come back refreshed later in the week. Even Sags need to take the occasional break.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know what you expect of yourself and you know what needs to be done, so stop making excuses for your inaction and get on with it. Above all you must get your financial house in order – not tomorrow or the day after but right this minute.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Between now and when the sun leaves your sign on the 18th you must make the most of your talents. The next few weeks are potentially some of the very best of the year for you, so use the opportunities the universe is sending your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Steer clear of situations that are challenging and individuals whose negative approach to life rubs you up the wrong way. You will be in no mood for confrontation today, so make things easy for yourself and avoid people who damage your sensitive spirit.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com