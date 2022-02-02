Aquarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must keep a clear head when dealing with relationship issues both at home and at work. You may or may not like someone on a personal level but don’t let that affect the way you interact in partnership situations. Your future success may depend on it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be as hungry for success as you have always been but don’t take unnecessary risks in your pursuit of glory. Also, if there is something in your past that has the potential to embarrass you later on it might be best to own up to it now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Are you being too cautious for your own good? According to the planets that may well be the case but there is really no need. Cosmic activity in your fellow earth sign of Capricorn means the universe is still very much on your side, so why worry?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Are you willing to change with the times? Of course you are, and that’s just as well because over the next few days there will be a number of upheavals that will challenge you both physically and mentally. If you can adapt then you will thrive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your latest idea may be one of the best you’ve had for quite a while but you still need to get some feedback on it from family and friends. No doubt they will see a flaw or two that you, in your enthusiasm, somehow managed to overlook.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means lay down the law to those you work or do business with today but don’t be surprised if there is some sort of backlash. It would, of course, be best to approach them in a less confrontational manner but how likely is that?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be feeling the love at the moment but not everyone is in an equally affectionate mood, so be prepared for a cold reception if you get a bit romantic over the next 24 hours. Don’t take it personally – deep down they still love you madly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some people will be very hard to get through to today, simply because their emotions are all over the place. You of all people should know how difficult it can be to maintain a sense of balance, so don’t take their ups and downs too seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be time to face up to a relationship issue that you were hoping would go away of its own accord. You can see that is not going to happen, so do what needs to be done to resolve the situation, then move on either together or apart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have put off dealing with a money matter long enough and now you must roll up your sleeves and get stuck in. It may be the case that you have to accept a financial loss now but you’ll be much better off for it later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus in your sign makes it easy for you to express yourself emotionally but other influences warn you must not go over the top and give others the impression that you care for them more than you really do. Honesty is more important than warm, fuzzy feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not often you let your feelings get the better of you but cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart could make it hard to maintain control. If you do get hot under the collar today just remember to apologize the moment you cool down!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you go out on the town and have a good time or do you knuckle down and get some serious stuff done? Why not do both? Use the daylight hours to get ahead in your work, then party tonight as if you truly deserve it – because you do.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com