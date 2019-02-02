Your daily horoscope: February 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday means the combative side of your nature will be close to the surface over the coming 12 months. Keep it under control and use it only in situations where there is a serious goal to reach or a serious threat to counter.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars, your ruler and planet of energy, barging its way through your sign this weekend you will find it easy enough to defend your interests. But don’t go too far and say or do things you might later regret. People are not the enemy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets are trying to tell you that you are reading too much into a situation that is actually quite normal – or what passes for normal these days. Switch off the intellectual side of your mind and listen to your inner voice. It knows the answers.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A friend will get angry with you today and there may on the surface seem to be no obvious reason for it. Most likely though they are harboring a grudge you have forgotten about. Resolve it together and then move on as friends again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone is counting on you to ride to their rescue today and you, will, of course, help them out if they are in serious trouble. But if, as seems likely, it is really a quite minor affair you must tell them to stop wasting your time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You could spend a great deal of time and energy trying to explain your position to people you live with and work for – or you could just get on and do what you were going to do anyway. Do you really care what they think? Of course not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have to hold a loved one’s hand and guide them in the direction they need to go but it will be worth the effort. Sometimes it takes someone like you with a logical turn of mind to help others see what is right before their eyes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It might be wise to keep your thoughts to yourself this weekend as a rather dangerous looking Mars-Pluto link suggests that personality clashes are more likely than not. No matter how childishly a certain someone is behaving you are advised to ignore it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Just because you can do twice as much work as your nearest competitor does not mean you have to do that much. In fact, because you are so much more efficient than they are you should be aiming to do less while getting more benefit from it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not know how or why you have reached a certain conclusion but the voice in the back of your mind has no doubt that you are correct, so listen to it and act on what it tells you – this very moment, not some time “later on”.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be the case that someone has let you down but the planets warn this is not a good time to make a big scene about it. If you confront them now the situation could rapidly escalate and you might never be friends again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have a dozen and one things on the go this weekend but if you try to do it all at once there is a very real possibility that you will injure yourself in some way. And be nice to people, or someone else might injure you too!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to get uptight with people who annoy you in small ways. Yes, of course, they can sometimes be difficult to live with but the last thing you want or need now is to risk elevating minor differences into major showdowns. It’s not worth it.

