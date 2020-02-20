Your daily horoscope: February 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Neptune link on your birthday will help you to see the deeper meanings behind surface events. Most of it will reassure you that even negative events fit into a far-reaching and highly positive cosmic plan. Laugh often, and love all the time.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Jupiter in the area of your chart that governs your reputation and your professional position means others will look up to you and try to learn from you. Which is a big responsibility, so make sure you act in ways that leave a good impression.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By nature you are usually quite cautious, but cosmic activity in your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn means you are looking for something a bit more exciting, maybe even exotic, now. Have you thought about taking a vacation? Faraway places could be fun.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If a friend or colleague gives you some kind of inside information today you would be a fool not to make use of it. Don’t worry that others may be unaware of what’s going on or of the opportunities available – right now they are just for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Partnerships, friendships and relationships are under excellent stars, and if you let your feelings guide you over the next few days you will have a great deal of fun. Feel good yourself and go out of your way to help others feel good as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Any problems of a personal nature won’t seem quite so challenging as from today. A lot of what you have been worrying about exists more in your head than in the real world, so be positive at all times and trust that the universe knows best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

So many things are going right for you now that you may be getting a bit suspicious. Are the planets setting you up for a fall? No, they most certainly are not, so stop worrying and start taking advantage of all the good things coming your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more open you are to new experiences the more fortunate you will be. Today’s Jupiter-Neptune link also suggests that if you are generous with other people the universe will be generous with you. Give what you can, then give a little more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are getting most of what you want from life at the moment, but there is one thing that is being denied you and you cannot for the life of you work out why. Maybe it’s because the cosmic powers that be know it won’t do you good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be even more alive and alert than usual now, which is great, but are you alert to new ways of making money? You should be because there are opportunities coming your way that you won’t want to miss. It’s not immoral to be rich.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you as cosmic activity in your sign endows you with levels of self-belief that make all things possible. Jupiter, planet of good fortune, is very much on your side today, so aim higher than ever before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What happens over the next few days will encourage you to believe that your cash-flow issues are about to improve. They might improve quicker if you could get out of the habit of online window shopping. You know how tempting it can be to buy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friendships are under very good stars at the moment and the next few days will bring opportunities to get out into the world and enjoy yourself. Yes, of course, you have chores to think of as well, but think of them later, not right now.

