HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to take more chances in life, not just in small things but in big things as well. The message of your birthday chart is to stop worrying that you might fail and to put every ounce of energy you possess into making sure you win.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make it your business to assist a friend or colleague who is struggling today. Your generosity of spirit will be hugely appreciated and the universe will be generous with you in return over the coming months. Good deeds are always good business.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t just look out for your own interests today, look out for the interests of your friends as well. What occurs over the next 24 hours will give you an opportunity to show how much you care, because it’s not, and never will be, all about you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone in a position of power is watching you closely and if they like what they see you could find yourself moving up in double-quick time. Don’t worry that you may not be up to the job – with your sharp mind you will master it with ease.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s move into the most adventurous area of your chart gives you permission to get up and go places that you have never been to before. You don’t need excuses or permission to be on the move – just pack a bag and be on your way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It could be that an attraction you have for someone that you have kept to yourself for quite some time has been noticed and will soon become public knowledge. If so, there is no point denying it – admit that they are on your thoughts constantly!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s journey through the relationship area of your chart makes this one of the best times of the year for affairs of the heart. If you are looking for love you will most likely find it – or maybe an existing love will grow even stronger.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be much in the mood for work today but that’s no big deal. Just be yourself and do only what feels natural and comfortable and expect the universe to sort things out for you. You’re at your best when you’re enjoying life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to hide your feelings today because even the least observant of your friends will be able to see that something is worrying you. The best cure for anxiety will be to work on something that requires your full and undivided attention.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is always room for improvement in life and what occurs today will make it abundantly clear that your family situation could be a lot better than it is. Whatever differences you’ve had with loved ones in the past you must now get over them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more tied down you have been of late the more determined you will be to break free over the next few days. The only thing that can hold you back is your own negative mindset, so put the smile back on your face and get moving!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may surprise you to learn that your financial affairs are not as bad as you thought they were and with the sun moving through the money area of your chart you won’t find it hard to improve your cashflow situation. Think rich and you’ll be rich.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun is now in your sign and a new solar year has begun. So what good things are you going to do with it? You can start by promising yourself that, unlike the previous 12 months, you won’t allow opportunities to keep passing you by.

