Your daily horoscope: February 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you have a clear idea of what you are aiming for in life then the coming year will see you moving toward that goal in leaps and bounds. If you don’t have a clear idea then set aside time on your birthday to give it some serious thought.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be tempted to break a rule or cut a corner today but it would be a mistake to let your standards slip. What you gain in time and energy you will lose in integrity and reputation, and those things are hard to win back again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may be true that that certain people have not been pulling their weight but don’t make a big issue of it. Wait until the start of next week before giving them a piece of your mind – if nothing else it should be more effective then.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t make an important decision about your job or career before you know all the facts. What limited information you have at the moment may point you in a certain direction but can you be sure you’re not being misled? Find out more before you act.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know what you want and you know where to get it, so what are you waiting for? Not everyone will approve of your aims and ambitions but now the sun is moving through the most adventurous area of your chart you won’t care one bit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do less for other people and more for yourself. That, in a nutshell, is your astrological advice for the weekend and if you stick to it you won’t go far wrong. Act first and worry about what you have done later. Better still, don’t worry at all!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As the sun is moving through the partnership area of your chart at the moment you should try to be nice to everyone, even those who are seldom nice to you. The universe indicates that what you do for other people now will be done for you later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you need assistance then open your mouth and let others know about it. It would be nice if friends and family members could read your mind and come to the rescue without being asked but that’s expecting too much and you know it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your mind may be full of ideas, but are they really as good as you think they are? You need to balance the big picture with the little things you’ll have to do to take you from where you are now to where you next want to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your conscience tells you that a certain course of action is to be avoided then listen to it, even if everyone else tells you it’s okay. You may be in the minority but that does not mean you are in the wrong. Majority opinion is not always correct.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

While everyone around you is screaming and shouting and making fools of themselves you are moving ahead quietly and resolutely in pursuit of your goals. You’re wise enough to know it’s not about the noise you make but about the steps you take.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Yes, some of your rivals are smart, but you are smarter and whatever challenges you face today you will overcome each and every one of them with ease. Just because some people are bigger and better connected does not mean you cannot defeat them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Now the sun is moving through your own sign you will be in the sort of “can-do” mood that moves mountains, or at least knows a good shortcut to get round them. Make sure the efforts you make are mostly for your own benefit.

