HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Venus joins Jupiter in the area of your chart that governs material things on your birthday you can be sure that Lady Luck will be smiling on you. You don’t have to do anything special, you just have to accept that the universe favours you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep telling yourself you have nothing to fear and everything to look forward to until you actually start to believe it. As Venus joins Jupiter in your birth sign today it may seem as if all your birthdays have arrived at once – and maybe they have!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs group activities means you can and you must forget about going it alone and instead join forces with people who share your ambitions and your outlook on life. Teamwork is not an option, it’s a must.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As today’s new moon falls in the career area of your chart you need to prepare yourself, mentally and emotionally, for some big developments on the work front. Show employers and others in authority that you’re ready to do your bit and do it exceedingly well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Keep in mind at all times today that it’s the way you choose to look at events that determines whether your experiences can be described as “good” or “bad”. Focus on what makes you personally happy and let the world adjust itself to you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart may give you a somewhat negative view of current events but you can and you must overcome that. What occurs over the next 24 hours will challenge you to adopt a more positive outlook.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun now in your opposite sign of Pisces means that partners and colleagues and loved ones will need to be approached with care. You won’t be able to force them to do things your way but they are certainly open to persuasion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more others crack the whip and insist that you must work harder today the more laidback your attitude will be. You know that it’s not about doing more but doing better, so ignore what others say and do and follow your own path to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart means you will start the week feeling on top of the world – and it’s where you belong. But don’t spread yourself too thin. Focus on your top two aims and make sure everyone can see you’re the best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This is the ideal time to take care of family matters, not least because today’s new moon in the domestic area of your chart will help you to empathize with loved ones in a way that you don’t always find easy. Make happiness at home your No. 1 aim.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Short trips and excursions will go well now, so don’t sit at home by yourself, get out into the world and interact with as many new people as possible. Socially, and maybe romantically too, this is the perfect day to let your hair down and have fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What occurs over the next few days will encourage you to believe that your money situation is about to improve. Today’s new moon will certainly have a positive effect on your financial outlook, so start making plans for when you are rich.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s new moon in your sign will help you see how your life fits into the grand design. Even if you don’t believe there is a grand design you will benefit from events that occur at just the right moment and in just the right way.

