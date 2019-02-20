Your daily horoscope: February 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t fear change, embrace it. You will get the chance to go places and do things over the coming 12 months that can transform your life in so many ways, but it is you who must make the decision to move forward rather than stay where you are now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s quite likely that you will trade less than friendly words with someone you live or work with today but it’s no big deal – in fact it will be forgotten almost immediately. Everyone falls out occasionally, even the best of friends, so don’t turn it into a war.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone offers you something for nothing today you will, of course, be suspicious, but the planets indicate there is no hidden motive involved. At worst they are doing you a favour now so they can ask one of you later on – and there is nothing wrong with that.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are so many interesting things going on around you at the moment, so don’t waste time on trivialities or trying to get ahead of rivals in small but unimportant ways. Expand your awareness to embrace the whole wide world. What you see will delight you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be finding it hard to get through to loved ones, thanks to the influence of Saturn in your opposite sign, but Mercury, planet of communication, will come to your rescue today. You may only find your voice for a few minutes but you’ll say a lot.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Listen to what a friend has to tell you today and if what they say has financial implications for you personally you must act on it immediately. If you don’t take advantage of the situation you can be sure one of your many rivals will. Be first. Be best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Weigh your options carefully before making a move today. According to the planets there is a possibility that a rival or competitor has set up a trap for you and is expecting you to stumble into it with both eyes closed. You’re nowhere near that stupid though.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You know exactly what you should be doing, so get on and do it and don’t worry about the consequences. Life will go well for you if you trust your instincts and don’t overthink what might happen tomorrow or next week. Act first and don’t worry about it later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you ask a friend or family member what they think about what you are doing it is more than likely that their response will be negative. So don’t ask them. Have the courage of your convictions today and follow the path that feels right for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

People you work with and for are impressed by your attitude and application and there is every possibility that some kind of offer, or maybe even a promotion, will be coming your way very soon. Keep at it and keep your reputation right up there where it belongs.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Sometimes you love the limelight and sometimes it scares you and sometimes you just cannot be bothered to put on a show to make other people happy. Today’s Mercury-Saturn link suggests you need to be alone for a while – so, no big performance today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury, planet of communication, is on good form today, making it easier than usual to get your message across. You must, however, be selective about whom you speak with and what you choose to tell them. Don’t waste your breath on trivial people and trivial events.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will take an original approach to a familiar problem today and will be amazed how quickly you find a solution. Is it because circumstances have changed? No, it’s because you have changed your way of thinking. By shifting your focus you understand the issue better.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com