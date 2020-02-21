Your daily horoscope: February 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars and Uranus combine on your birthday in a way that is sure to increase the tempo of life. You in turn will speed up both physically and mentally and soon you will be moving in ways you never thought possible. Follow your dreams and fulfil your potential.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get out of the habit of making far-reaching plans and learn to take life as it comes. Today’s link between your ruling planet Mars, and Uranus, planet of the unexpected, will encourage you to believe that fate will guide you in the right direction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste your precious time on minor chores and duties that can be left for another day, or even another week. Focus instead on a task that is important to you personally and which brings you a great deal of creative satisfaction. Always think big Taurus.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you reflect on your options today and over the weekend the more prepared you will be later on when opportunities to move up in the world arrive out of the blue. The ideas you have now will be your reality tomorrow, and tomorrow will soon be here.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to make a drama out of a minor issue today. It may seem important to you now but a few weeks’ hence you will look back and wonder why you allowed yourself to get worked up about something that is really nothing. Ignore it and move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You should be promoting yourself for all you are worth now, and the fact is you are worth a fortune. Modesty has never been one of your failings, so get out into the world and shout about what you can do – then make sure that you do it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t lack for courage or confidence today but what about common sense? The sun in your opposite sign means you could fall into the trap of allowing yourself to be overly influenced by other people. Always listen to your inner voice first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A task that is tedious and time-consuming must be completed today, otherwise you will still be struggling to catch up over the weekend when you really should be out having fun with family and friends. Focus on it 100 per cent and get it done now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get your act together and get down to some serious work. The approaching new moon will bring opportunities aplenty but they will only be of use to you if you are prepared to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in alongside everyone else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will get the chance to take part in something that makes you feel good physically and does positive things for your attitude toward other people as well. Try not to think in terms of “me” and “them” but in terms of “us”. We’re all in it together.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have what it takes to be the best in whatever field of endeavour you are working in, but don’t think that means you have to treat other people as rivals or enemies. Competition is important, of course, but co-operation is a must for lasting success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is something you should have finished a while back but never quite got around to completing. The good news is you are about to get a second bite at it. The bad news is there won’t be a third bite – so get it done now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to make changes in your life then start making them now. The sun in your sign will give you the confidence you need to begin and friends and family will encourage you to continue until they are done. And now means now Pisces, not next week.

