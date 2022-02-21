Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Raise your sights, raise your game and raise hell if others try to obstruct your path to fame and fortune. Don’t believe them if they say it’s for your own good – they just cannot stand the idea that you might succeed where they have so often failed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Identify your No. 1 priority and don’t deviate from it by even an inch no matter how much others try to persuade you to do something different. They are, of course, afraid you will succeed and make them look second-rate – and they’re right, you will.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars is that you are holding on too tightly to something that requires a lighter touch. Where relationships are concerned you need to recognize that you cannot keep the object of your affection hidden away from the world forever.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to look past superficial differences and recognize that people are all pretty much the same under the skin. If you can adopt a more accepting attitude over the next few days the universe will reward you with so many new opportunities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are about to undergo a personality makeover, one in which the tougher side of your nature will come to the fore. You certainly won’t be as sensitive to other people’s demands as you have been in the past. Your needs must come first every time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you have feelings for will go out of their way to get whatever it is you desire – all you have to do is ask. While they’re in this kind of mood maybe you should tempt your luck and ask for something truly outrageous. You might get it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how much you may want to help friends and family members as the new week begins you must help yourself first. If your own needs and desires have not been satisfied you will inevitably be less able to help others do their thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be a bit sad that something is going out of your life but the good news is that something infinitely more satisfying will come in to replace it. You instinctively know when it’s time to move on, and that time is now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Refuse to accept second best both at home and at work. Why should you play second fiddle when the talent and passion you bring to your efforts is unmatched by those around you? You’ve always known you’re the best, so act that way too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you make changes to travel plans over the next 24 hours you might not get a positive response from those whose lives it disrupts. Do you really need to alter things at this late stage? The planets urge you to stick with what was agreed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you work or do business with will be obstructive today and it’s highly likely that harsh words will be said in both directions. Patch up your differences as soon as possible though as this is a partnership you are going to be relying on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be tempting to run away from your problems but you know they’ll catch up with you in the end. Saturn in your sign endows you with the strength to deal with whatever challenges come your way, so why would you want to avoid them?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of the people you have to deal with today will have a hugely negative outlook on life but you must not allow their dark emotions to cloud things for you. Life is good and getting better by the minute, so smile your way to success.

