Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday is such that you could easily get carried away by ideas that clearly bear little if any relation to the facts. It’s good to think outside the box but not so far outside that you lose touch with reality.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must be aware of what is and is not possible, and what you are and are not capable of. It’s great that you believe in yourself but you also need to accept that certain ambitions are likely to remain beyond you. That’s not defeatism, that’s reality.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will insist on having the last word in some kind of dispute today but it’s unlikely to do you much good. According to the planets the people you are at loggerheads with are as convinced by their own righteousness as you are by yours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more certain individuals insist that you are going about something the wrong way today the more you will dig in your heels and refuse to change by even an inch. The fact is they care more about their own interests than they do about yours.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A friend will be in a bad mood today and there is probably not a lot you can do about it. If you don’t want their negativity to rub off on you then put some distance between you and wait for them to get over their blues.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you check the small print of whatever documents you put your name to today. Mercury’s influence is such that, even if no one is deliberately trying to trick you, there could still be a costly misunderstanding.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more someone you work with tries to coerce you into doing things you know are wrong the more you must resist. If it comes to it you may have to turn your back and walk away. Your reputation is more important than their friendship.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep what’s going on in your world in perspective today. Yes, it may seem threatening, even frightening, at times but the planets indicate there is nothing that can actually harm you. Act as if it will all come good in the end, and it will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone says something hurtful about you today you must pretend it does not bother you in the slightest. Chances are they are hoping you will react so they can start a fight they have been trying to provoke for weeks. Rise above their petty behaviour.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to think you have something to prove but it isn’t true. If anything, those you live, work and do business with should be trying to prove themselves to you. You are who you are and those who don’t like it can whistle in the wind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone who isn’t usually so fulsome in their praise will slap you on the back today and tell you what a great guy you are. Are they for real? Yes, they probably are. It seems they really do think you are special – and, of course, they are right!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry so much. That is the message of the stars today and if you heed it you may find those obstructions that have been slowing you down fade away as if they were never really there. Maybe they never were. Maybe it was all in your mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is nothing anyone can do to harm you, so stop looking over your shoulder and start looking to the future. Yesterday’s new moon will have inspired you to do more and do better in the world, so get to it, starting this very moment.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com