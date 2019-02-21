Your daily horoscope: February 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t sit back and wait for good things to come to you over the coming 12 months – they will, but not to the extent that will make you happy. Get out into the world and make things happen. Be the kind of Pisces who always takes the lead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun is now moving through the most sensitive sector of your chart, so most likely you will be in a thoughtful mood today. And that’s good because the more you think the less likely it is you will make the kind of snap decision that attracts trouble.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t get discouraged if the results you were hoping for have yet to come through. There is still a bit to be done before you get the breakthrough you so strongly desire. Today, make friends with people whose dreams and schemes reflect your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you find that you are under pressure today it can only be because you are putting yourself under pressure. The sun in the career area of your chart means you want to make a good impression. That’s fine, but don’t expect too much of yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in the sympathetic sign of Pisces indicates that so many of the things that have been worrying you will soon fade away. Chances are most of them never existed in the first place, but the important thing is you now feel free to enjoy yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The focus is still on partnerships but of a less personal nature. Matters to do with money, investments and business will be top of your agenda over the next few weeks and if you play your cards right there is every chance you could make a handsome profit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t try to keep things from partners and loved ones. It won’t work, not least because the planets suggest they know at least half the story already. You are strongly advised to be truthful about what you’ve been up to – and what you intend to do next.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life seems to have taken a more serious turn of late but that doesn’t mean you cannot have fun. You will, however, have to focus more on work and health issues over the next three or four weeks. Do whatever is takes to keep yourself in good shape.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in Pisces at this time of year makes it easier for you to do things of a creative nature, so identify what it is that attracts you the most and then get on with it. Don’t waste time making detailed plans – let your inner voice guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you do a favour for someone now they will do no end of favours for you later on when the roles are reversed and it is you who needs some kind of assistance. Most of all, focus on getting your home life sorted – everything else depends on that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is a great time for travelling and socializing and generally having a good time. Don’t worry if you don’t have much money to spare at the moment because fate will provide when you need it most. Enjoy other people’s company as much as they enjoy yours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your head may be full of good ideas but how many of them will amount to anything? Make this the day you get your act together and decide, once and for all, where you are going to focus your energy. Do just one thing really well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A little bit of effort will go a long way now the sun is established in your sign, so forget about all the negative things that have happened and believe with all your heart that you are destined for great things. Then apply yourself with energy and enthusiasm.

