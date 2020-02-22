Your daily horoscope: February 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Uranus on your birthday will bring many happy surprises over the coming year. And if you can find ways to surprise loved ones with kind words and deeds your life will be just about complete. It’s all good and it’s going to get even better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Ignore anything and everything that other people say about you, be it positive or negative. What they think may be important to them but it is of no significance to you. The only thing that matters is what you choose to say and do. So say and do it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Other people must not be allowed to limit your horizons. The planets indicate you can go where you want to go and do what you want to do, and you certainly don’t need the approval of family, friends, work colleagues or strangers – not today, nor any day.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anyone who doubts you have what it takes to succeed will have to admit that they got you completely wrong. Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your reputation will inspire you to work harder than ever before. You’re a winner Gemini.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in Pisces at this time of year makes this an especially fortunate time and you must take full advantage of the opportunities which are sure to come your way over the next few weeks. Don’t ask for the things you desire – go out and get them yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s unlikely that you will be in one of your more sociable moods this weekend, but that’s okay. If you don’t feel like getting together with family and friends then don’t. You are under no obligation to put on an act just to please other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are the sort of Virgo who likes to be in control at all times then the next few days could be tough. You need to learn to be mentally and emotionally secure enough to let others call the shots occasionally. You can’t have it all your own way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have been working too hard in recent weeks and need to bring some balance back into your affairs. The sun’s move through the well-being area of your chart over the next few weeks will encourage you to be kinder to yourself on every level.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Creative activities are under helpful stars, so decide what it is you want to do in the public sphere then go all out to make a success of it. Your name may or may not be up in lights but you will be a star to those who love and admire you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Be careful what you say and do in response to criticisms made about you by other people. Maybe they are being a bit unkind but the planets warn if you react in a disproportionate way they could come back at you in ways you don’t much enjoy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Keep on the move and keep yourself busy. The sun in the main travel area of your chart means you will probably do best if you don’t spend too long in one place or with one set of people. Spread yourself around – let the world see you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how many risks you take this weekend you should stay ahead of the game, financially at least. If you play things safe you may look back later on and wish you had been a bit more adventurous. Life is for living – making a profit is a bonus.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever you turn your hand to over the next 48 hours will go amazingly well. A series of highly positive cosmic influences, including tomorrow’s new moon, will smooth your journey and, maybe, set you on an entirely new path to fortune and fame.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com