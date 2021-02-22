Your daily horoscope: February 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may find it easy to manipulate other people’s emotions but that does not make it right. Your birthday chart urges you to be open and honest with friends and loved ones and colleagues about your aims for the coming year. You don’t need to rely on deceit.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to do something today that you would prefer to leave to other people, but you know if you don’t sort it out yourself then what is already a tangled mess will get snarled up completely. If the job is important, make it your priority.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone will make claims about you today that hurt your feelings but you don’t have to take it to heart. According to the planets they don’t really mean what they say but their jealousy of you is such they will do anything to make you look bad.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you approach someone in a position of authority over the next 24 hours there is every chance you will get a positive response. They may not give you everything you ask for but they will give you enough to make the effort worthwhile.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point telling yourself to relax now that the sun is moving through one of the more outgoing and dynamic areas of your chart. There are so many things you want to do and you have no intention of letting this time go to waste.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It does not matter how much others may promise you today you must not sign up to a plan or project you have no control over. That does not mean they are trying to trick you but it does mean you won’t be happy if you incur a loss.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not like a certain person very much but you are going to have to work with them over the coming week and the sooner you accept that fact the sooner your time together will be finished and sooner you will be on your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be the life and soul of the party at the moment but that’s okay. The sun in the work area of your chart means that details are important, so the less time you spend talking and socializing the better. You’ll make up for it later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Anything is possible for you now the sun is moving through the most positive and productive area of your chart, but just because you can do anything does not mean you should try to do everything. Itemize your priorities and work your way down the list.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to change your life for the better then you first need to decide what has to go. Most likely you have accumulated so much in junk in recent months that a clear-out would free up a lot of space – and a lot of brain power too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets warn if you move too fast as the new week begins you could slip and fall flat on your face, which would be both embarrassing and painful. There’s really no need to rush – everything that is meant to occur will occur when the time is right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because the sun no longer highlights your sign does not mean you can’t get things done. On the contrary, with both Jupiter and Saturn working in your favor you can and you must exert yourself in ways that benefit you both emotionally and financially.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be much in the mood for compromise at the moment but the planets warn the only way you are going to move up in the world is by working closely with other people – and that means being fair and meeting them halfway.

