IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more other people urge you to be cautious the more determined you must be to ring the changes and give your life a serious overhaul. This is the year when you can, if you really want to, transform your existence for the better – so make it happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A problem that has lingered too long can be solved quite easily over the next 24 hours if you approach it from an unusual angle. A touch of outside-the-box thinking could pay terrific dividends, especially if your rivals’ thoughts are still two-dimensional.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are in one of those moods where you can’t leave things alone and you’ll be making changes left, right and centre today. Not everyone will approve of your flighty approach but you won’t care in the slightest because you’re having so much fun!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Career opportunities of one sort or another will come knocking over the next few days and you won’t be slow in taking advantage of them. If you want to move up in the world then now is the time to be brave and seize the initiative.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something will knock you out of your stride today but being the resilient sort you won’t be down for long. As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you enjoy being challenged, so pick yourself up, dust yourself down and get back into the fight.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The financial side of your affairs may be causing you one or two problems at the moment but it’s unlikely you will lose out in any big way, so stop worrying about tomorrow and focus on what you can do to improve your cashflow situation today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Life is a bit of a mystery tour at the moment but in a way that’s good because you need to be taken out of your comfort zone. Forget about trying to plan everything in detail – a typically Virgoan approach – and enjoy what each moment brings.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have put off getting to grips with an important task long enough and must now roll up your sleeves and get stuck in. You may be a thinker by nature but a short period of intense physical activity will do you a great deal of good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Disruptions of one sort or another are inevitable today but if you take them in your stride and refuse to be downhearted everything will come right in the end. One of your best attributes is your staying power – so stick with it and find a way through.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be close to a friend or loved one but this is one of those days when, if you want to stay close, it might be best to spend some time apart. Go your own way and do your own thing and get back together again later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Unexpected events of one sort or another will disrupt your routine today but there is no need to worry about it, in fact it may even do you good. You can at times be a bit too set in your ways, so embrace the unknown and enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some major changes are on the way and there is not much you can do to stop them – but why would you want to when life on the other side of those changes will be so much better? The planets indicate you won’t regret what happens next.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in your sign makes everything easier for you, but it would be a mistake to sit back and let life come to you. Get a pen and a sheet of paper and make a detailed list of your dreams – then start ticking them off one by one.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com