HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Mercury link on your birthday will give you the commanding voice you need to get through to people who may not want to hear your message. One day they will thank you for your frank advice, but their happiness will be the real reward.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep telling yourself that you deserve to succeed and keep believing it. Some people will say you have been fortunate, and maybe you have, but it’s what you do with the breaks you get in life that matters and you have no intention of wasting them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make a joke about a subject that others get touchy about you must expect a backlash of some kind. The sad fact is there are some pretty fragile egos out there in the wider world, so try to keep your more controversial observations to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars in your sign endows you with huge amounts of energy and as mind planet Mercury is also strong in your chart today a lot of that energy will be of a mental nature. No matter the challenge you will find a way to overcome it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t listen to those who say you need to change direction, because they don’t know what they are talking about. Refuse to be intimidated and refuse to do things a different way when you know that your current way is correct.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you try to hold on to something the more others will try to take it away from you, so ease your grip and don’t feel that if you have to let go it will be an unbearable loss. You may find you are better off without it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must finish a task that is well short of completion, even if you cannot see how you can spare the time and energy to get it done. Today’s Mars-Mercury link will inspire you to come up with creative ways to see it through to the end.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Follow your instincts over the next 24 hours, even if they lead you in some strange new directions. The planets indicate that if you trust yourself that trust will be well rewarded. Deep down you know what needs to be done, so do it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are thinking of a change of scene, or maybe even changing your career path, now is the time to look into new possibilities. You don’t have to make any final decisions just yet but you do have to adopt a more serious mental outlook.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone offers you what you want on a plate today you will, of course, be suspicious. But don’t put up the shutters and act as if they are trying to trick you because the opposite may be the case. They genuinely believe you deserve something better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Life will only be dull over the next 24 hours if you believe there is nothing worth enjoying. The sun in the most outgoing area of your chart challenges you to see the potential in each and every situation, even those that may seem boring.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart means that every effort you make will be magnified by the universe and bring the kind of results you did not think possible. If you want to do something amazing now is the time to get serious about it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you have the ambition and the energy to make a name for yourself? Of course you do, but you will also need to be realistic in your assessment of what needs to be done and ruthlessly efficient in making it happen. Start making that name today.

