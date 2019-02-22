Your daily horoscope: February 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday means you need to take command of your thoughts – because if you don’t they could lead you off in some rather weird directions. Be open to new ideas, but only use those you know without a doubt to be true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take your time and make a good job of what you are working on. Under no circumstances allow colleagues or employers to pressure you into completing tasks faster than you think is wise. Getting it right the first time is of the utmost importance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be asked to do something today that you really don’t want to do, but according to the planets you will have little choice in the matter. Don’t just go through the motions though – make an effort and make a really good job of it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Just because you have the power to make people do what you want them to do does not mean you must use it. Bear that thought in mind today before you start barking orders like a sergeant-major. Co-operation works better than coercion in the long-term.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is the ideal day to sit down with a pen and a piece of paper and map out your plans for the next few months. If you find yourself torn between competing goals and timetables, go with the one that attracted you first. Trust your instincts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a colleague promises you all kinds of goodies today if you do something for them you will be inclined to believe them. Why? Because they are physically so attractive. Really Leo, if it’s that easy to persuade you maybe you deserve to be cheated!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone gives you a hard time today you must not give them a hard time in return. Just turn your back and walk away and don’t waste any more thoughts or feelings on them. Whatever the issues between you they are not worth getting worked up about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets warn you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough attention to your own inner voice. The answers you are looking for are inside your head, so slow your thoughts right down and let inspiration come through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be on your guard today. Even when dealing with people you think you can trust you would be wise to check the facts and figures they give to you before you act on them. There is no guarantee they know what they are talking about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your mind seems to be moving a bit slowly at the moment. That can only mean that you are mentally tired and need to give your brain a rest. Forget about serious subjects and find something to do that you enjoy but which does not require much thought.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you keep your wits about you today you will gain from someone else’s stupidity. That may sound immoral but the fact is if they choose to do something in a slapdash fashion then you are quite entitled to do it better and get rewarded for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Because Mercury, planet of the mind, is at odds with Jupiter, planet of exaggeration, today you would be wise to question everything you see and hear. That applies especially to anything to do with money matters and business issues. You cannot afford to take risks.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have something to say that you suspect won’t go down well in certain quarters. Too bad, say it anyway. This is your time of year and you are entitled to speak your mind. Later on you may be thanked for your words of wisdom – or maybe not!

