Your daily horoscope: February 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Get yourself organized Pisces. There has been too much of an inconsequential nature in your life of late and it’s time to cut the fluff and focus on essentials. Also, concentrate on the things you are good at. Be who you are, not who others want you to be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure you are seeing things the way they are rather than the way you would like them to be. Cosmic activity in the most impressionable area of your chart warns you could easily misjudge what is going on and make a wrong move.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can be a bit intimidating at times and it is odds on that the people you are now dealing with are more scared of you than you are of them. Act tough and make it look as if you know what you are doing, even if you don’t!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are in no mood to make apologies and why should you when you’re not the one in the wrong? It will, though, pay you to soften your tone a bit, because whatever you may think of certain people personally you still have to work with them professionally.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because the sun is moving through one of the best areas of your chart at the moment you may be under the impression that you can get away with almost anything. Life is good already Cancer, so why take risks that might spoil things?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Can you believe what other people are telling you? The very fact that you have doubts suggests that your sixth sense has picked up on inconsistencies, so it might be best not to take chances of any kind leading up to the full moon at the weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even a Virgo needs to slow down once in a while and with so much cosmic activity now taking place in your opposite sign you need to force yourself to take a breather. Don’t ask for permission from colleagues and friends – just do it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may be the case that some of the people you are working with are dragging their heels, but the planets suggest it’s just as likely that you are moving too fast. Strange as it may seem, you will get more done today if you slow down a bit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone targets you for criticism today it’s because they are jealous of your popularity and success, and probably your good looks as well. Ignore what they say and keep pushing ahead and enjoying the rewards and applause – that will REALLY annoy them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are strongly advised to get routine matters out of the way quickly today as there are all kinds of fun things waiting to be done. You should, of course, take your responsibilities seriously but after you’ve done your bit you are entitled to enjoy yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be somewhat materialistic by nature but sometimes you go to the other extreme and disregard money and possessions completely. That’s fine as far as it goes but don’t go too far or you could leave yourself short around the time of Saturday’s full moon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t lack for confidence today but you must balance it with lots of common sense or you could easily go too far or take on too much. Remind yourself constantly that overdoing it work-wise can affect you mentally and emotionally as well as physically.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in your sign makes you eager to try new things, even things that may be a bit risky, and that’s good. But you need to make sure that partners and loved ones are on the same wavelength. They may not appreciate being forced to take risks too.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com