Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships and group activities are under excellent stars on your birthday, so join with people who share your upbeat outlook on life and create something memorable together. It may not seem big in itself but it will bring big, and beneficial, results.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your leadership qualities will be much in demand today, so much so that you may have to ration the amount of time you spend helping any one individual. Get involved in a group activity of some kind too – your energy will give it a new lease of life.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Go out of your way to help a friend in need today but make sure they understand that next time they are on their own. Being the sort of person who only ever makes a mistake once you have every right to demand they learn from their mistakes too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances will pay dividends today as your rivals are unable to keep up with you and get left behind. Think fast, move fast and don’t be shy about taking the credit for success on the work front.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be minded to keep an unpleasant truth from a loved one – thus sparing their blushes – but it won’t do them any good in the long term. Instead, be frank about what they’ve been doing wrong and show them how to do it right next time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have a lot of fun today watching how others react when you open up and let the world know what you think and how you feel. You’re probably not serious about it but they won’t know that, and that makes it even more fun!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What happens over the next two or three days will have a big impact on your relationships, most likely in a good way. Your feelings for some of the people in your life will move to a higher level, one where your differences no longer matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With Mars linked to Neptune today you can find novel ways of turning dreams into realities. What other people say can or cannot be done is of no importance to you – the only thing that matters is that you can visualize your future success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A little bit of fantasy or daydreaming could do you a lot of good, so allow your mind to drift wherever it feels like going and don’t believe you are wasting time. What you think about today will be your reality tomorrow, so dream away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the sort who enjoys displays of emotion but a loved one’s fears could result in tears today and yours is the shoulder they will want to cry on. Reassure them that everything is fine and crack a few jokes to get them laughing again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because an idea seems eccentric does not mean you can’t make use of it, so accept what your mind is telling you and find ways to profit from it. It’s not true that Capricorn is incapable of thinking outside the box – you’re actually quite good at it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

While the sun is moving through the financial area of your chart you should be looking for ways to improve your cashflow situation. There are no guarantees you will suddenly get rich but there will be opportunities to make a bit of extra money.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be an extrovert by nature but you have your moments and today’s Mars-Neptune link will encourage you to get more involved in the world around you. Use your energy to help people who find it hard to help themselves.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com