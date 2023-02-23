Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will go out of your way to be different over the coming 12 years and a lot of people will be surprised. Most likely you have finally woken up to the fact that time is not infinite and that life is there to be enjoyed rather than dreaded.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be best to live in the here and now but even an impulsive Aries needs to look ahead and make plans. Your fate is not set in stone, so decide what you want to accomplish over the next few months and start working toward that goal.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have faith in your abilities and a burning desire to succeed, but more importantly you have the cosmos on your side now, so there can be no excuse for failure. Don’t wait to be asked what you can do, just do it and wow the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not neglect your responsibilities, especially on the work front where colleagues will be looking to you to take the lead and show them how it should be done. Your self-confidence and quicksilver mind will impress the higher-ups too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is a very good time of year for you and you must not be afraid to take the kind of decisions that on other occasions you might choose to avoid. It’s also a good time to treat yourself and your loved ones to a much-needed vacation.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be a big, brave Leo but you seem rather fearful of late. The sun in Pisces at this time of year can cause you to question both your motives and your abilities, but maybe that’s a good thing – maybe it’s time to think rather than act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means stand up for yourself and make sure you get what you deserve, but make sure partners, loved ones and colleagues get their fair share as well. Co-operation is a must if you are to reach your most cherished goal. You won’t reach it alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be in a bit of a slump at the moment but there is no reason to be overly concerned. Both in your personal life and on the work front you should try to be a bit more laid-back. A positive attitude is an absolute must.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are in one of those moods when no matter what the obstacles ahead of you may be and no matter how much the odds are stacked against you there is no doubt in your mind that you will win. Your huge self-confidence will make that a fact.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to accept that you are not the only one with good ideas, nor the only one with far-reaching ambitions. You may be driven mainly by ego but you do know how to co-operate when it is good for you, and it’s good for you now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Take your time and think through what you are planning to do. The first idea that comes into your head today may be attractive but is it the right one for you? The planets warn you need to look at every possible option before pushing ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be in the mood to transform your life in major ways but you can and you must look for opportunities to change things in smaller ways. Ask yourself in what areas you are not entirely happy with your performance. Start there.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must be ready and willing to act quickly today. This is very much your time of year and everything is set up for you to succeed, so thrust any doubts you may have to the back of your mind and make a lasting mark on the world.

