Your daily horoscope: February 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus, planet of harmony, and Pluto, planet of transformation, join forces on your birthday this year – a combination that makes all things possible for you over the coming 12 months. What is the one thing you are most passionate about? Turn that passion into power.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Venus and Pluto join forces in the career area of your chart today, which suggests you will be passionately involved in doing something that means a great deal to you personally. Don’t let it get so personal though that others find it hard to join in and help you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Positive thinking is a must this weekend, especially if you are one of those people who tends to dwell on what went wrong in the past rather than look forward to what might go right in the future. Get out into the world and do something you really enjoy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be getting criticism from all directions at the moment but there is no reason to worry about it. Some people just like finding fault (Virgos especially!) and what they say must not be allowed to influence your thinking or what you do in the world.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whatever feuds or fallings out you may have had with partners and loved ones over the past few weeks you must now put them behind you and move on together. Make the first move. Say sorry and mean it. That’s probably all it will take.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is an exceptionally busy time for you, so you need to find ways to stay healthy in mind, body and spirit. Set aside a little time this weekend to slow things right down and to remind yourself of the many things you have to be thankful for.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A Venus-Pluto union in the most dynamic and creative area of your chart this weekend means you can charm the birds from the trees, if that’s what turns you on. Talking of being turned on, this is also a potentially amazing time for affairs of the heart!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Family matters and domestic issues should go well for you over the next 48 hours and even if you fell out with someone in your home environment recently it won’t be hard to kiss and make up. You have too much in common to stay angry for long.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Trust your instincts this weekend, even if almost everyone you know is telling you to do the opposite of what your inner voice whispers. Ultimately, only you know what is best for your long-term happiness and security, so only you can make the really important decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you work with or maybe bump into socially occasionally is about to become a bigger part of your life than you thought possible. The friendship you form has the potential to last a lifetime, because both of you are focused on the same goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus in your sign links with power planet Pluto today, so if you need to get important things done this is the time. No matter how challenging life may get you will handle everything that happens with ease. You’re a serious player, and a winner too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to trust a certain person but what choice do you have? The planets indicate that only they can help you get from where you are now to where you most want to be, so put your doubts behind you and move forward together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t much care what happens this weekend because you are so in the zone, physically, mentally and emotionally, that you know you can handle whatever life chooses to throw in your direction. You have what it takes to win and you know it!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com