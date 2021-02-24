Your daily horoscope: February 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t endure life, enjoy it. That, in a nutshell, is the challenge you must set yourself this year and if you can find reasons to smile in even trying situations the universe will reward you in numerous ways. You’ll like yourself, and other people, more too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No one expects you to know how to do everything, so why expect it of yourself? If there is something you are not sure how to deal with today get a friend to help you. And if they find it too tough as well, pay for some expert advice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is a line between taking a risk you know you can control and throwing yourself into a situation where anything might happen. If you are too cautious today you could miss a great opportunity, but if you are reckless you might regret it. Get the balance right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Tackle one task at a time over the next 24 hours and don’t worry too much if you don’t seem to get much done. What you put in place today will be the foundation for better progress tomorrow, so your time and energy are not being wasted.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Others seem to believe you rely more on feeling than intellect, and to an extent that is true. You are so attuned to their emotions that you automatically know what they are up to. Today though you must strive to be logical in your thinking. Stick to the facts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have to do something you don’t enjoy today but the good news is if you knuckle down and make a good job of it you will soon be able to move on to more enjoyable things. Remember, even tedious tasks can be made to be fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to focus on anything too serious over the next 24 hours. Save your energy for dealing with the full moon in your sign at the weekend, because that’s when what you say and do will have the most widespread effects, for good or ill.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even if you have something hugely interesting lined up for today you may have to postpone it, because duty calls and you must answer. In the greater scheme of things doing right by other people is more important than taking a break or vacation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to hide your feelings because those who know you well can see something is wrong. You don’t have to be ashamed of your emotions, of course, but you do have to make sure you control them rather than the other way round.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The approaching full moon will bring changes in your social situation and in your professional standing, but will they be changes for the better or changes for the worse? That depends on your outlook. What seems like a setback may actually be an opportunity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can take the view that a minor success is really a major triumph, or you can take the view that a major triumph is nothing more than a minor success. Alternatively, you can let others decide what is major and what is minor, and just have fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have been struggling to find a solution to a problem that changes from day to day it may be the case that the universe is hinting that you give up on it. Why? Because there are other issues that are more worthy of your time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may think you have cause for complaint about something today but if you are smart you will bite your tongue, count to ten and say nothing at all. The planets warn if you allow yourself to get angry the situation could escalate until it’s out of control.

