HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you will reach your goals more quickly if you work hand-in-hand with people who share your overall aims and ambitions. Invite them to get on board with your plans, then plot a path to fame and fortune.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to kick up a fuss if someone you work or do business with insists that you follow their lead. You are under no obligation to do as they say and if you have your doubts about their methods it would be smart to walk away.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Creatively and romantically this could be a special weekend but you must keep your wits about you and you must stay calm if some of the people around you get a bit emotional under the influence of the full moon. Act rationally at all times.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you need to forgive and forget, even if those are the last things you think certain people deserve. Are their crimes worth getting worked up about? Not really, so why let their actions affect you?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you relax and let life come to you then nothing much will go wrong, but if you try to force matters either at home or at work you may end up further back than where you started. Your task now is to learn how to leave things alone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because the current full moon takes place in the money area of your chart you must keep a hold of your cash, especially when dealing with people who like to have a good time at someone else’s expense. On this occasion that someone could be you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The danger this weekend is that the full moon in your sign will encourage you to act irrationally and end up saying and doing things you later regret. Steer clear of emotional people and tell yourself often that nothing is worth getting worked up about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point getting upset about things you cannot change. Even if you are the sort of Libra who looks at life from a logical perspective there will be times this weekend when the temptation to lash out is strong. Stay calm at all costs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to remind a friend that you do not exist for their benefit. If you allow them to get you running here, there and everywhere it won’t just exhaust you, it will also encourage them to believe you will always do as they say. Don’t let that happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you do something questionable on the work front this weekend it will encourage a rival to step in and attempt to destroy your reputation. So monitor your actions and make sure the facts you use to back up your arguments cannot be called into question.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some wonderful opportunities will be coming your way over the next few weeks but you must make sure you are on top of your workload so rivals don’t get the chance to hold you back from taking advantage of them. Don’t delay, start today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Money troubles have caused you a few sleepless nights of late but the full moon will bring matters to a head and then help you get past them. You will have to be ruthless and cut back drastically on your spending plans but it’s the only way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The full moon will make it easy to clear the air both at home and at work this weekend. Say what needs to be said and then invite loved ones and colleagues to have their say as well – and insist that they are 100 per cent honest with you.

