IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something will happen over the next few months that expands your awareness of what life is about and your outlook will never go back to what it was before. Will you be a happier person because of it? Happy is not a big enough word – you’ll be ecstatic!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t worry too much about what you need to do at work today because the planets are directing you to have a good time socially. If you enjoy yourself on a personal level it will have a hugely positive knock-on effect on your career.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to back off from life and spend time with your own thoughts today and that’s okay. But the issues you are struggling with won’t disappear just because you ignore them for a while – they will still be there when the real world returns.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget about getting on top of your chores today and do something that challenges you creatively. You are at your best when your thoughts and feelings are allowed to flow in a direction of their own choosing, so give up a bit on the self-control.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your feelings for a certain person are so intense that you won’t be able to hide them over the next few days. But why would you want to hide them when there is every likelihood that their feelings for you are every bit as passionate?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If your sixth sense tells you to be wary of someone who offers you one of those “too good to be true” opportunities don’t ignore it. The planets suggest their motives may not be entirely honest and there is no reason why you need to take the risk.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t sit around with the same old people discussing the same old things today, get out into the world and visit a place you have never been before. The new friends you make when you get there will bring out the adventurous side of your nature.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you try to force your views on other people today the more likely it is they will back away from you, so be smart and respect the fact that they have opinions too. There is plenty of space in the world for everyone to have their say.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you tend to see the world in black and white but today’s Venus-Neptune link will make it easier for you to see things from the other person’s point of view. What you discover will both surprise and delight you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be regretting a course of action you took just a while ago but what’s the point of dwelling on it when you can’t go back and change the past? Learn from the mistake, resolve not to make it again, then move on mentally and emotionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to tell a friend something they probably don’t want to hear but you can make things easier for them, and for yourself, by choosing your words carefully and showing you have some empathy for their situation. Give the straight talk a rest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have all the facts and figures on your side but if someone doesn’t want to agree with your conclusions no amount of evidence will change their point of view. Is that a big enough issue to end your relationship? It doesn’t have to be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, is linked to love planet Venus today and the most likely outcome is that you will form deeper feelings for someone you previously saw as just a friend. Will the relationship last on this new level? It will if you want it to.

