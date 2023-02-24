Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t spend too much time trying to work out why certain things have come to pass, because even if you find out there is no way you can go back and change anything. Resolve to look forward every minute, every hour and every day of the coming year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Find a quiet place where you can block out the world and ask yourself some serious questions about the direction your life is heading. Remind yourself often that whatever your age and circumstances may be it is never too late to change direction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A task that seemed so difficult yesterday will come easily to you today. The most likely reason is that your attitude is now a lot more positive, so where before you saw only problems now you can see a huge range of solutions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What your inner voice tells you today is going to be of much more importance than what your friends tell you, so trust that your heart knows best and have the courage to follow it all the way to the end. The only teacher you need is yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Like it or not you will have to be brutally honest today with someone you would much rather be nice to. You may be tempted to tell them a white lie or two but that won’t do them any good and may, in the long term, actually be harmful.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want to find a solution to your current predicament you must stop looking at it in such an emotional manner. Where money and business issues are concerned, especially, your personal feelings must not be allowed to influence the decisions you make.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What a loved one has to tell you today may not be what you were hoping to hear but the planets indicate it is the best advice you could possibly get, so stop wishing for something different and deal with the reality of your everyday situation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your ability to work out what motivates other people, by putting yourself in their shoes, will help you find ways to defuse a potentially dangerous state of affairs. Once you know why someone is so enraged you should be able to calm things down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your confidence is back with a vengeance and anyone who expects you to do as they say is going to be disappointed. You would rather make your own decisions and be wrong than let other people lead the way, even if it’s the right way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As a Ffire sign you like to believe that your energy and enthusiasm will see you through most situations, no matter how challenging they may be, but at this time of year you need to be a bit more cautious. Be smart: Think before you act today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The powers that be will reward you today and while some people may say you’ve been lucky there is more to it than that. You have worked extremely hard to reach your current lofty position – and it won’t be long before you rise even higher.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be in a positive mood at the moment but someone you work with seems determined to burst your bubble and drag you down to their level. Don’t let that happen. Keep them at arm’s length and refuse to join in with their negativity.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not limit yourself to tried and trusted ways of doing things. The planets indicate that if you are ready and willing to embrace new ideas and new tactics you can easily find a route past whatever obstacle is currently blocking your path.

