Your daily horoscope: February 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

One of the things you need to do over the coming year is to make sure you are rewarded at the correct level for what you do for other people. That applies not only to your work but also to more personal relations. It cannot be all give and no take.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not much enjoy what you are expected to do today but do it to the best of your abilities anyway. If you make believe it is the most interesting task in the world you may be surprised to discover it’s not so bad after all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart encourages you to get involved in a program that brings like-minded people together. What is it that motivates you the most to do good in the world? Seek out those who share the same purpose.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you want to get ahead this week you will need to cut back on the talk and get down to some serious work. A more conciliatory approach will be necessary too, especially when dealing with people whose aims appear to be at odds with your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is a highly positive time of year for you and if you make the most of it you can’t help but move ahead in leaps and bounds. Travel opportunities will become available early next month, so pack a bag so you can move at a moment’s notice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A money-making offer may sound too good to be true but the planets indicate it is on the level, so get serious about it and don’t be afraid to get involved. Check the facts and figures first, of course, but don’t let self-doubt stop you from acting.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be inclined to give up on a relationship that has been going through some bumpy times but give it a bit longer because things will get better. You may ultimately decide to go your separate ways but at least you will have given it one last chance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be under the impression that you need to change your methods. That’s wrong. In fact, your current way of doing things is exactly right for you, so resist the urge to change for the sake of it and make what you already do work even better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Moderation is essential over the next few days, especially if you are the sort of Scorpio who happily goes to extremes when things are going well for you. The sun in Pisces does wonders for your self-belief, but you need to mix it with plenty of common sense.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

People will go out of their way to help you over the next few days, even when you probably don’t deserve it. Never doubt that you are respected by those you work with, and loved by those you live with. And don’t neglect to give respect and love back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You appear to be worrying about something that is of only minor importance in the greater scheme of things. It may be the case that you fear you are about to let someone down, but the fact is you can and you must put your own interests first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the most materialistic area of your chart will encourage you to focus more time and energy on what you own and earn, and that’s a good thing. The fact is you have been neglecting your financial situation of late, so get it sorted now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in your sign over the next few weeks will encourage you to be more outgoing, but as mind planet Mercury is moving retrograde, also in your sign, you will need to be careful when dealing with people for the first time. Don’t be too trusting.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com