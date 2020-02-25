Your daily horoscope: February 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The coming year is going to be busy in the extreme, so make sure you know what your priorities are. Don’t be afraid to say “no” to people you may want to help but whose needs can only distract you from the important things that have to be done.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Act as if you cannot possibly lose today, and you won’t. With Mars, your ruling planet, linked nicely to the sun the universe is very much on your side, for the next few hours at least, so go all out to get what it is you most desire.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more attention you pay to a problem the more of a problem it will become, so focus on more positive things and let others sort it out. You don’t have to be the one who steps forward to solve each and every issue that arises Taurus.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may or may not be ambitious by nature but with the sun in the career area of your chart linked to Mars, planet of ego, you will want to prove yourself on the work front. Try not to go over the top though. Arrogance is seldom attractive.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in your fellow water sign of Pisces over the next few weeks will encourage you to take a more laidback approach to life. However, today’s sun-Mars link will motivate you to move up in the world. The two approaches are not incompatible.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you work or do business with will try to get the lion’s share of a deal you are both working on, and you must not let that happen. You are putting in equal amounts of effort and brain power, so the rewards must be divided equally too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point trying to challenge people who are more powerful and better connected than you. The planets indicate that you have no choice now but to do what they expect of you – but the good news is that could actually be a lot of fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can change your routines and methods completely if you want to, but would it not be better to improve on the way you already operate? Stick with what you know Libra and aim to know it even better over the next few weeks. Success is sure to follow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you as the sun in Pisces makes you even more dynamic and ambitious than usual. And with Mars involved in the cosmic equation as well you won’t just be good Scorpio, you will be amazing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may take an effort to force yourself to be positive about what you are expected to do today, but it will be worth it. Family and financial matters are under good stars at the moment, so get together with partners and loved ones and sort out your differences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste your time on a task that no longer interests you. Junk it and move on to something that has real meaning and long-term potential. Living for the moment is fine, but you also need to look ahead and envisage what your future self should be doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something you thought was a problem will resolve itself today and you may wonder how and why you allowed yourself to get so worked up about it. A lot has to do with your outlook and your state of mind. A positive attitude is a must – always.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in your sign links nicely with Mars today, so if there is something strenuous you need to do – be it physical or mental – now is the time. Chances are you will be amazed how easily you deal with situations that make others quake with fear.

