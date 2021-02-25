Your daily horoscope: February 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With so many good cosmic influences on your birthday this year you clearly have nothing to fear and everything to look forward to. Be bold in everything you do, both in your personal affairs and in your career. The future is what you choose to make of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What have you got to worry about? According to the planets there is precious little that is wrong with your life at the moment but you still seem to believe that the world is coming to an end. It’s your imagination playing tricks on you, nothing more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the kind to draw attention to yourself but with a growing amount of cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart you won’t be able to keep your head down today. And why would you want to? It’s a head worth looking at!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What certain people describe as a great opportunity may not be as good as they are trying to make out, so do your own research before agreeing to get involved, especially financially. It may indeed be a great opportunity – for them and at your expense.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Set your sights high over the next few days and refuse to settle for second best. The Sun is now joined in your fellow Water sign of Pisces by Venus, planet of harmony, so you can find ways to turn any and all situations to your benefit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Be careful what you say over the next 24 hours, because if your words are anything less than 100 per cent accurate your rivals will make a big thing of it. Even if you are bending the truth to assist a friend the blame will come back at you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a task is taking a lot longer to complete than you expected then maybe you need to ask if it is what you should really be doing. Maybe the universe is trying to send you a message that your talents would be better used some place else.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in Pisces at this time of year brings extra work your way but as Venus moves into the work area of your chart today you are advised to take things easy. Make a good job of what you are doing but don’t exhaust yourself physically.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is one of the very best times of the year for getting things done and for showing the world what you are capable of. What you start today will seem almost effortless to you, so start something good and then move it up a level to great.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The next few days could be a bit frustrating in that the more you try to do the more the universe will seem to put obstacles in your path. Try taking the hint and taking it easy for a while. Treat the upcoming full moon with respect.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Although it’s easy to look at the world and see only bad things, you must not be so negative. What you cannot see is that there is a cosmic pattern to events and that very soon those “bad” things will give rise to something very good indeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is no time to be downbeat or defeatist. Today’s link between the Sun and your ruling planet Uranus indicates that if you believe good things are going to happen then they will, and quite a few of them will happen to you – and very soon too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Any minor doubts you may have had about the way things are developing should disappear today, to be replaced by a highly positive view of what’s ahead. With both the Sun and Venus now in your sign a glorious future is all but assured.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com