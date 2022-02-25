Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday will encourage you to think “outside the box” but don’t let your thoughts wander so far they risk getting lost. You will have some truly great ideas this year but they must be ideas that can be made to work.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Some people can get really touchy when facing criticism, so try not to be so blunt in your appraisal of their efforts today. This is one of those occasions when friends and family members will respond better to a pep talk than a telling off.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to give up on something you’ve been labouring over because you cannot see how it can ever be made to work but give it a bit more time. After today you may find it takes off in a big way, so be patient.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may feel that you can take on the world and win but feeling alone won’t be enough. The planets warn you need to plan in a bit more depth if you want to see your efforts yield the kind of results you believe they deserve.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You won’t know for sure if a new plan or project is right for you until you give it a go, so tell your mind to stop coming up with reasons for failure and push ahead with it in the belief that it can be turned into a success.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A friend may push you to get involved in something they promise will be a lot of fun but if your sixth sense tells you to be cautious then you must hold back, at least for now. Their definition of “fun” could be very different to yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With Mercury, your ruler, at odds with changes planet Uranus today it might be smart to rein in your enthusiasm for certain aims and ambitions. They can work and they will work but only when the time is right, and that’s not quite yet.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you act on information received today you may find the results are not what you expected. Sometimes you can be a bit too quick to believe what the so-called “experts” tell you, so don’t just question their claims, question their motives too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be fixated on an issue that seemed important a while ago but is now clearly of no real significance. Your determination to stick with plans and see them through to completion could be a negative rather than a positive today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

That little voice in your head is whispering things your ego does not want to hear but if you are smart you will listen to it and act on what it tells you. Desire by itself is not always enough to make things happen in the real world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to give up on the idea that tinkering around the edges of what’s gone wrong is going to fix it. The simple fact is you have taken a wrong turning and need to go back to the beginning. Swallow your pride and retrace your steps.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not like you to be in two minds about an issue that on the surface seems cut and dried but a deeper part of you knows it’s not that straightforward. To work out what’s really going on you may need to shift your thinking quite radically.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you meet apparently by accident today has in fact been trying to get your attention for quite some time. The planets warn you need to be wary of what they have to tell you, especially if they get too friendly too quickly. Be on your guard.

