Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Lady Luck will smile on you this year, though not necessarily in a financial sense. You will be presented with the kind of opportunities that can be used to enhance your understanding of your life purpose. Self-knowledge is the key to success and happiness.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may want to help a friend or colleague with an issue that is clearly bothering them this weekend but if you are smart you will tell them to sort it out themselves. If you run to their rescue this time they may expect it of you every time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can and you will achieve something remarkable over the next 48 hours. By all means enjoy the praise that comes your way but don’t let it go to your head because there are stiffer challenges still to come. Be modest about your triumphs.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Trust your instincts this weekend, even if they lead you in a direction that everyone else says if likely to end in failure. You enjoy going against the grain and deep down you know if you take a risk it will probably pay off, though there are no guarantees.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If your judgment is off and you make a mistake this weekend you must get over it quickly. You are human like everyone else and must not hold yourself to such a high standard that when you fall even an inch or two short it feels like a failure.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What other people expect of you now is irrelevant. What you expect of yourself is the only thing that matters. Put your own interests first and don’t worry if colleagues and business partners lose out in some way. Look after No. 1.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn if you challenge a friend or workmate to some kind of contest this weekend you may come off second best. Instead of making it a winner-takes-all situation why not look for ways you can work together? Then everyone will profit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try to get any bad feelings you may be carrying around with you out into the open where they can be dealt with this weekend. Also, aim to convince certain people that you are not their enemy and want only what is best for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Self-doubt has been holding you back and you must get past it very soon. The sun in Pisces at this time of year brings all sorts of great opportunities but they may come to nothing if you are unable to be brave and take a risk or two.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be called on to make sure that two very different groups of people don’t go to war with each other this weekend. You may favour one side over the other but you must be scrupulously even-handed, especially as you’re the Sag in the middle!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be annoyed that a project did not work out as well as you expected but don’t overdo it. You did your best and that’s what matters. Fortunately, the cosmic picture is very much on your side at the moment, so you’ll get the chance to try again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may honestly believe that all things are possible but that is not an invitation to attempt everything. The message of the stars this weekend is that you must ignore what other people are doing and focus exclusively on your own long-term goals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This may be your time of year but you cannot just throw yourself at life without some kind of plan. Focus on the two or three ambitions that most inspire you and put all your physical, mental and emotional energy into making them work.

