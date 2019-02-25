Your daily horoscope: February 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Creative and artistic activities will go very well indeed over the coming year, so don’t limit yourself in any way, shape or form. Put a name to your dream and go after it with every fibre of your being. There is no doubt at all that your dream will come true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Duty calls as the new week begins and being the sort who takes your responsibilities seriously you won’t hesitate to answer. Just make sure that what you do for other people is what they genuinely cannot do for themselves. Your mother didn’t raise you to be a fool.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Almost certainly you will run out of patience with someone you work with today, and that’s a very good thing. You need to let them know that you won’t be taken for a ride, not by them, not by anyone. No more mister nice guy!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone will try to win you round to their way of thinking today but it will be clear right from the start that your minds are moving in very different directions. Thank them for their input, then do what you know to be right. Think for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You like to be of assistance and help people who are struggling, but today you will go to the other extreme and do only what makes you happy, regardless of how it might make other people feel. Try not to be too cold-hearted about it though.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t want much to do with the world as the new week begins, so find a quiet and secluded place where you can be on your own. Usually you enjoy having people around you but today you desire only the company of your own thoughts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Before you get angry with a colleague for getting something wrong today make sure they really have got it wrong. The planets warn you could easily get the wrong end of the stick over the next 24 hours. Don’t give others an excuse to beat you with it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have to deal with someone today who you don’t much like but you are advised to ignore your feelings and get on with it because there are things they can do for you that you cannot do for yourself. You can at least pretend to be friendly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be times today when you get the impression that certain individuals are being deliberately obstructive – and you’re right, they are. Don’t let them see that you have noticed though. Play along as if nothing has happened. Your opportunity for revenge will come soon enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have a habit of rushing in where angels fear to tread and usually it pays off for you. However, the planets warn that if you jump into the unknown today you may end up landing in something unpleasant – and that’s if you land at all!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter what size the task you face and no matter how much the odds may be stacked against you there is not the slightest doubt that you will come through. You are at your best when faced with a challenge that only the toughest and brightest can handle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are not in the mood for work today then don’t force yourself. Others may say you have urgent business to take care of but you know it can wait until another day. Ease yourself into the week – you can build up speed and momentum later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No doubt you feel you could take on the world and win, but why go to all that trouble when the things you need, the things that will make you truly happy, are much closer to home? Spend some quality time with the people you love today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com