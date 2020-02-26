Your daily horoscope: February 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are two paths you can take over the coming 12 months. The problem is the easy path is the negative one, while the hard path is the positive one. It’s not all about getting on in the world Pisces, it’s about making that world a better place too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you have a very high opinion of will surprise you today by saying something that strikes you as needlessly negative. Help them get past the doom and gloom outlook they have adopted – remind them what a wonderful world it still is.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There seem to be a lot of big ideas flying about the place at the moment, but how many of those big ideas are good ideas? With mind planet Mercury going through one of its retrograde phases it will pay you to be more than a little bit skeptical.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone in a position of authority may give you a tough time today, saying things you know to be untrue. You are advised to keep your own thoughts and feelings to yourself and let the situation work itself out. Don’t mirror their negativity.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste your precious time trying to be like other people. You are who you are for a reason, and your destiny is to make the most of the talents you were born with, not pretend you can do things that are clearly at odds with your inner nature.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is a danger that you could trust someone who is not best placed to give you good advice. If there is money involved in what you are doing you could lose out big time if you act on what they tell you. If in doubt, do the opposite!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t back down if you find yourself at odds with a partner or loved one today. That’s fine in itself, but the problem is the planets indicate you may be basing your arguments on faulty logic. It may actually be worthwhile listening to their point of view.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are asked to work on something that does not interest you today you are well within your rights to say “no”. However, if you say “yes” and give it your best shot you can expect to be rewarded in ways that help with what interests you most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You generally don’t like to meet others halfway – why should you when you are almost always in the right? – but the planets warn you will need to show at least a touch of understanding when dealing with work colleagues today. Remember, it’s not all about you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s sun-Mercury link warns there is a danger you will take what others say too seriously and react in ways that make conflict more likely rather than less. The fact is certain people do not have the first idea about what’s really going on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Good ideas will come thick and fast over the next 24 hours, but because Mercury is moving retrograde at the moment you will need to test each and every one of them, and maybe even get a second opinion. Sometimes you can’t trust your own mind!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Not much escapes your attention, but the planets indicate that something quite small could give you the slip today, leading to big repercussions further down the line. Keep your eyes and ears open at all times if you want to make sense of the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With the sun close to Mercury in your sign you will be able to think on your feet and get things done while others are still trying to make up their minds. Don’t act quicker than you have to though – if you rush things then mistakes could occur.

