Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Great things are possible over the coming year, so aim for nothing less than being the biggest and the best. Both in your personal life and in your career there is no power on earth that can hold you back from being amazing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are no stranger to extremes and with Mars, your ruler, squaring up to Jupiter over the next few days there is a danger you will go too far and alienate people you need to keep on your side. Is it so hard to think before you speak?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is an odds-on bet that you will clash with someone in a position of power over the next 24 hours. What the outcome may be is anyone’s guess but don’t expect colleagues to join in on your side – on this occasion you’re on your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have some wonderful ideas buzzing about in that big brain of yours but you would be wise to keep them to yourself for the time being. The planets warn if you give too much away your rivals could steal those ideas for their own profit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is essential that you overcome your fears and make something of your extraordinary potential. Make today the day when you finally decide what it is you want to do in your life – and the day when you commit yourself to it 100 per cent.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to hang back while others are enjoying their moment in the spotlight but you can sense this may not be the optimum time to draw attention to yourself. It’s no loss to let others enjoy the applause for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you let a friend or colleague talk you into doing what they should be doing for themselves today you may find yourself doing it for the whole of the week. Ignore whatever tales of woe they bring your way. Just say no and mean it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart is still strong enough to embolden you to take a few chances, but make sure it is only a few and make doubly sure you’re not risking too much. Think twice before taking action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be under divine protection at the moment and long may it last but don’t take your good fortune for granted. Experience should have taught you that you can be at your most vulnerable just when you think you have cracked it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No effort is beyond you at the moment but that does not mean you should push yourself to the edge of exhaustion. Even a Sagittarius has limits and the message of the stars this week is that it would be a mistake to ignore them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be wary of promises that sound too good to be true. That applies not just to promises made by colleagues but also by friends and loved ones. It’s not that they are trying to deceive you but there is a chance they have themselves been deceived.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If something in your life is no longer working then end it right now and quickly move on. That may sound overly ruthless but the longer you allow it to continue the less time there will be to come up with something better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Changes of one sort or another will take everyone by surprise over the next few days but because your intuition has been hinting that something big is on the way it won’t be such a shock to your system. It may even work in your favour.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com