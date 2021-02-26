Your daily horoscope: February 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart suggests you should try to be a little less serious about life. Yes, of course, serious things are occurring all the time but your attitude towards them is what matters. Life may not be a joke as such but it still has its amusing moments.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how clever you think you are the fact remains that if you try to pull wool over the eyes of people in positions of authority they will quickly work out what it is you are doing and punish you for it. Why not just stick to the truth Aries?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are some people in this world you get along with and some people you can’t stand the sight of and you will have to deal mainly with the latter group over the next two of three days. Don’t lose your temper, it will only make matters worse.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you can accomplish a lot today and over the weekend. However, the influence of the full moon could mean you have to persuade yourself that it’s worth making the effort. And it is!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be finding it hard to put your feelings into words at the moment but why use words when body language says so much? Remember, too, that it’s not just what you say that matters but the way you choose to say it. Don’t just shrug your shoulders!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because Leo is one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you find it hard to break the habits of a lifetime, but recent events have left you in no doubt that a new direction is needed in your affairs. Don’t just let go of the old – shove it away from you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The approaching full moon warns that everyone will be highly strung over the next few days, but Virgos in particular will find it hard to control their emotions. Maybe a brief flood of tears is the right way to go. Let it out, then get past it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Fears you thought you had conquered will surface again over the next few days and this time you really must do something about them. You can start by accepting that most of those fears come from your own mind. You’ve been far too negative of late.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may look self-assured but deep down you have serious doubts about what you are doing and soon you will have to backtrack a bit. The reaction from some people may not be good but it’s your future that matters, so don’t let them dissuade you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Focus on what comes easy to you over the next two or three days and avoid anything you don’t feel confident about. As a Fire sign you sometimes believe you must be the best at everything you do but that’s not the case – you’re a Sag, not a superhuman.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will receive some good news today or tomorrow, and it may be just what you were hoping to hear, but don’t think that’s the end of the matter. The big picture may look rosy again but there are still a great many details to be resolved.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Reality isn’t what it’s cracked up to be – fantasy is definitely the way to go. At times like these, when everything in the world seems to be falling down and breaking apart, you can find comfort in the fact that your dreams will always be there for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have benefitted from other people’s decisions and actions, so you cannot now begrudge them if they benefit from what you have been doing. There is more than enough in the way of awards and applause to go around, so be generous on every level.

