Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A protective cosmic cloak will keep you free of trouble this year but that does not mean you can do as you please and expect always to get away with it. Make use of your privileged position to guide others in more positive and productive directions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you keep an open mind to whatever occurs over the next 48 hours. The more options and alternatives you are aware of the more likely it is you will find ways to benefit from events that confuse other people.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Friendships of one sort or another will benefit you in numerous ways this weekend, so don’t hide yourself away from the world because the world really wants to see you. Get involved with a group or a club that appeals to what you believe in.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Whatever you want this weekend will be handed to you on a plate and there is no limit to the size of that plate, so think big! The more your requests have been denied in the recent past the more likely it is they will be granted now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Stop trying to be someone you are not and start being the person you were destined to be. Take those big schemes you have been labouring over and throw them all in the trash. Enjoying each day as it comes will take you where you need to go.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The cosmic message for you this weekend Leo is that while money and possessions may be important they mean nothing if you don’t use them in constructive ways, both for yourself and for other people. How can you make the world richer too?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your head and your heart seem to be telling very different stories at the moment. You can find a point where they come together but for that to happen you need to expand your awareness of what is truly important in life. Think about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Can you mix business with pleasure? Of course you can and in fact you must. As someone who knows how to talk to people from all walks of life you won’t find it hard to get friendly with those who can benefit you on a professional level too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is a really good time to get involved in creative activities that on other occasions you might regard as a bit frivolous. Best of all, it’s the perfect time to try something new artistically with someone you love. Aim to create a masterpiece together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Happiness at home makes so many other areas of your life run smoothly, so make it your objective this weekend to gloss over recent disputes and get back on the same wavelength as those you love the most. You’ll bring out the best in each other.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be the life and soul of the party this weekend and others will be pulled into your personal orbit. The fact that so many people want to get close to you may at times be a bit claustrophobic but that’s the price of popularity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need to ask someone in a position of authority for a favour this weekend don’t try to win them over with clever words and promises, just come right out and tell them what it is you need. They’ll be impressed by your upfront attitude.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make use of the sun, Jupiter and Neptune in your sign to win people over to your way of thinking. Your positive outlook on life will inspire them to get behind you personally and professionally and together you’ll change the world for the better.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com