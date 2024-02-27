Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday is that you must start asking the kind of difficult questions that most people prefer to avoid. It won’t make you popular in some circles but those are the circles that need to be challenged.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The message of the stars today is simple: If you make an effort to get along with other people they will make an effort to get along with you. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true: if you look for confrontation you will find it – and lose!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The gods of fortune seem to be working in your favour at the moment but if you want your good luck to continue you would be wise not to aim too high or push too hard. There is always a limit to what life will give you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You’re not short on self-belief at the moment but with Mars squaring up to Jupiter you need to be careful that your ego does not take total control. A rival will happily cause trouble for you if you give them half a chance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As one of the zodiac’s water signs you are no stranger to strong emotions and a Mars-Jupiter link warns you could go over the top big time today. No matter what other people might say or do it can only harm you if you allow it to.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in one of those grooves when you don’t have to try too hard to get what it is you desire. Unfortunately, once you have got it you may then realize it’s not what you wanted after all. Think carefully before making your next move.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t be able to hide your feelings or fake indifference over the next 24 hours. On the work front especially someone will annoy you to such an extent that you just have to speak up about it. Try not to shout though!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even if you have fallen out with someone it is still possible to kiss and make up, but only if you are prepared to make the first move and maybe back down a bit as well. It all depends on how much their friendship means to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun in Pisces is an excellent omen for creative activities, but today’s Mars-Jupiter link could disrupt things a bit if you expect as much of other people as you expect of yourself. Not everyone is capable of operating at your rarified level.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Good news of one sort or another will come your way over the next 24 hours but not everyone will be happy that you’ve been blessed, so take nothing for granted and keep your eyes and ears open. Don’t let your rivals catch you napping.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your confidence is on a high but what occurs over the next 24 hours could make you question if a choice you made was the right one. Maybe it was and maybe it wasn’t but you can’t change it now, so stop worrying and move on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You like to think you are the sort of person who is not swayed by your emotions but deep down you know that is not entirely true. If you lose your cool today consider it a timely reminder that you are human like everyone else.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something will go wrong today but no matter how stressful it might be it is only a blip in an otherwise remarkable run of success. Deal with it and get past it quickly, because there are so many more wonderful things up ahead.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com