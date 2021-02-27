Your daily horoscope: February 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when no matter how much you peer into the future you can’t work out what’s going to happen. But that’s okay. Trust that the universe will guide and protect you and take each day as it comes. You’ll survive – and thrive.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Play to your strengths today and avoid situations you don’t feel comfortable with. If someone asks you to do something you have doubts about you have every right to turn them down. Don’t worry about hurting their feelings – it’s your feelings that count.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Sometimes it’s better to stay under the radar and enjoy small successes rather than stick your head out and risk losing everything. Today’s full moon delivers a clear warning that, in time, you will get everything your heart desires but, for now, keep a low profile.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try doing the exact opposite of what other people tell you to do. If they say you should speed up, slow down; if they say you should slow down, speed up! Nothing is what it seems to be at the moment, and you don’t have to be predictable either.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you feel you must worry about something today – and the full moon will make it difficult not to – make sure you worry about things that are of importance to you personally. Better still, recognize that this mood isn’t permanent, and don’t worry about anything.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Question what you are told by friends and family members today, even if there is no clear reason why you should not trust them. The full moon makes it difficult to work out what is true and what is false, which could have financial repercussions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Avoid the temptation to get involved in other people’s disputes today. The full moon in your sign warns that you will almost certainly choose the wrong side to back and end up paying for it in ways you cannot afford. The only side that matters is your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will be even more indecisive than usual this weekend as the full moon pulls you first one way then the other. For that reason alone you should try not to make any important decisions at all. You won’t lose anything by letting other people lead the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

For some reason you seem to be focusing on the worst possible outcome to a situation that will most likely come to nothing at all. By worrying about it you may in fact make it more likely to happen, so point your mind at something more positive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may feel the need to do something different today but if you strike out in a new direction you may not be able to turn back if things go wrong. Just this once, resist the urge to be overly adventurous. Stay where you are for the time being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you fear the most is the thing least likely to occur today, but that won’t stop you worrying about it. Today’s full moon will make it difficult to tell what is fact and what is fiction, but you don’t have to worry yourself silly over it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Whatever information you are given today, even if it comes from people whose opinions you trust and respect, you must question every word of it. Whatever the “facts” may look like now they will look completely different this time tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may feel as if you are on the wrong track and need to make changes but it isn’t true. You are exactly where the universe wants you to be, doing exactly what is expected of you, so there is no reason at all why you should change direction.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com