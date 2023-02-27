Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Listen to that small voice in your head, especially when it tells you things you don’t want to hear. There is a part of you, deep down, that knows all the answers and if you can connect with it this could be one of the best years ever.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make an effort to stay on top of your workload over the next 24 hours. You may be quite happy to sit back and watch the world go by but if you do you’ll be frantically playing catch-up later in the week. Be a doer, not an observer.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t lack for confidence today and may even believe you cannot be beaten but you are human like everyone else and need to be aware of your weaknesses. The planets warn if you take too much for granted now you could regret it later on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may be true that one particular person is hoping you will fail but most people want to see you do well, so ignore the lone critic and give it your all over the next few days. You can and you will make a success of your big ambition.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus in the career area of your chart means you won’t be quite so driven to succeed as you were a few weeks back. You still want to make an impression, of course, but now you can see that relationships are of equal importance. Put people first.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means push yourself hard today but not so hard that you risk doing physical or mental damage, either to yourself or to other people. Set yourself targets that can easily be broken down into smaller steps and remember to take plenty of breaks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more pressure you put on yourself today the more likely it is you will make a mistake, so calm down, take a few deep breaths and move towards your goal without thinking too deeply about it. Everything will work out for the best in the end.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus in the relationship area of your chart will be a huge help when dealing with people you don’t always get along with. Chances are you actually have a few things in common, so focus on those and ignore your many differences, at least for now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a friend, loved one or relative asks you to help cover up a mistake they have made you must tell them you cannot do that. Not only would it make you an accomplice to their error but it also means they’re less likely to learn from it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in one of the more romantic areas of your chart makes this a great time to let the people you love know just how much you appreciate their efforts on your behalf. A little bit of affection will go a long way today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have been mega busy of late, running here, there and everywhere to get things done, but now you need to prepare yourself, physically, mentally and emotionally, for the next big push. You are allowed to slow down once in a while.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some people will make you want scream with frustration today but if you allow yourself to get angry not only does it mean they have won but also that they get the satisfaction of seeing you lose control. You must not let that happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is a really good time to get more deeply involved in a creative activity of some kind. Forget about all the other events going on in your life and focus on the one thing that really motivates you. It’s not about money, it’s about being the best.

