HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Forget about the past, it is over and done with. Look to the future over the coming 12 months and believe with all your heart that you are destined for bigger and better things. Each day is a new beginning and brings with it no end of possibilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No, the odds are not stacked against you. No, your rivals do not have the upper hand. Your strength, stamina and self-belief will be more than enough to see you through the challenges of the next few days. You’re still one of life’s winners.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are things going on behind the scenes that in time will answer all your questions, so stop worrying about how the future will turn out and just live in the moment. Everything will be revealed to you when the time is right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Put your own needs first and don’t worry if it makes you look selfish in some people’s eyes. Most likely they are the people who expect you to do things for them every hour of the day. Remind them that you are their equal, not their servant.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn you must not take chances over the next 24 hours. They also warn that you must not trust people who try to convince you that their needs and your needs are exactly the same. On the contrary, they could not be more different.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

News from afar will cheer you up today and news closer to home will be pleasing too, so keep your eyes and ears open and be ready to take advantage if an offer lands in your lap. If it feels right to you, go for it straight away.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be called upon to calm things over the next few days, especially in the kind of one-to-one relationships that can easily become competitive. Make it your business to look at disputes from a neutral position. Your integrity will be appreciated.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What occurs today will alert you to the fact that you have been a bit too tunnel-visioned of late. You can quite easily refocus and make up for lost time but in future try not to look in one direction only for the solutions you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can be quite judgmental at times and that could be a problem today if someone you work or socialize with thinks you are being overly harsh. Not everyone is as robust as you Scorpio, so make allowances for those of a more sensitive nature.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do you try to protect a family member from the consequences of their actions? Or do you step in and make sure they don’t get hurt? On this occasion it might be wise to let them get on with it. They’ll learn better from their own mistakes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your can-do attitude will take you a long way today and you will go even further later in the week when mind planet Mercury moves in your favor. No task will be too much for you but don’t let others take undue advantage of your fearless nature.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone owes you a favour this would be a good time to give them a nudge and remind them of that fact. The longer you leave it the less likely it is they will remember to repay you for the efforts you made on their behalf.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a colleague presses you to sign up to something that you are not entirely sure is a good idea you must resist. You won’t know until Thursday, when Mercury moves into your sign, whether it’s right for you, so don’t let them rush you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com