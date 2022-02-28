Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not be ruthless by nature but there will be times over the coming year when you simply must take a more hard-hearted approach to matters of a professional and financial nature. If you’re too soft you’ll lose out, it’s that simple.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Bend the rules a bit. Cut a few corners. The planets indicate that, for the time being at least, you don’t have to worry too much about the consequences, because even when you make mistakes the universe will find ways to protect you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some of your thought processes seem a bit vague at the moment, to the extent that you worry about issues that are simply not worth the effort. Get a grip on what’s going on in your head before it affects what goes on in your world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A relationship issue that has given you a few sleepless nights of late will sort itself out over the next 24 hours. Chances are it was not much of a problem at all and certainly not worth worrying about. Forget about it and move on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It would appear that someone is trying to pull you in a direction you don’t want to go and if you don’t stand up to them you may end up in a place that is definitely not to your liking. Don’t just go with the flow – resist!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your thoughts are more positive than they were a few days ago, making it easier for you to reach your creative and career goals. Never forget that your mind is what creates your reality. Change your thinking and you change your world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you have feelings for may have gone out of your life but the good news is you won’t be lonely for long. Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart will make this a week when your love life perks up considerably.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not want to rock the boat as the new week begins but it will become increasingly obvious that a shake-up is needed. Don’t be afraid to put your thoughts and feelings into words. Others need to hear the unvarnished truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you try to hurry things along over the next 24 hours the slower the events of your life will seem to move, so take the hint and let them progress at their own natural pace. You don’t HAVE to make changes on the hour every hour!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some of your viewpoints and opinions will change a lot over the next few days and it’s quite likely that come the weekend you will have a completely different take on what’s going on in the world. Next time, trust your instincts, not the “experts”.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t like to rock the boat but it has become clear in recent days that certain topics can no longer be swept under the carpet. Make it your business today to speak up and plant the truth firmly in the public domain.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be the most expressive member of the zodiac but that does not mean you lack feelings and affections and over the next few days it will become clear just how much you care. Emotion is a sign of strength, not weakness.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Changes on the work front will come thick and fast over the next few days and there will be times when you fear it could get too much for you. Don’t worry. You’re tougher than you think you are and miles tougher than your rivals.

