HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A goal that has remained stubbornly out of reach will draw closer over the next few months and if you make a conscious effort to work toward it then it won’t be long before you meet in the middle. Don’t stop there though – aim ever higher!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

At some point today you will realize that what you previously thought was impossible is actually the simplest thing in the world. If you believe in yourself the universe will believe in you too and, inevitably, all sorts of good things will start to occur.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars today is that you must do what you know deep down inside to be right, even if you are opposed by people who keep trying to tell you it is wrong. In fact, the more they complain the more you should do it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you make an effort to visualize with your mind’s eye what it is you most want from life there is every reason to believe that the universe will deliver it to your door very soon. Mercury, your ruler, linked to Jupiter, is a promise of huge success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do you have what it takes to succeed at the highest level? Of course you do and what occurs today will make it impossible for you to believe otherwise. Aim for the sky and don’t be surprised when you find yourself up among the stars.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Compromise may not come easy to you but today’s Mercury-Jupiter link will encourage you to find common ground with people you think of as rivals. If you make the first move you won’t have to wait long for them to move closer in your direction too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Even if you have to do something you don’t much like today you will do it to the best of your abilities and add to your already huge reputation for fairness and efficiency. There is always some kind of reward for doing a difficult job well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will see your name up in lights over the next few days, or at the very least hear your name spoken of approvingly by friends and strangers alike. Enjoy the adulation but don’t let it go to your head. Modesty is the most attractive virtue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everyone seems to be bombarding you with advice at the moment and if you are smart you will ignore every last word of it. You don’t have to listen to other people to work out what is true and just, just listen to your own conscience.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Get out into the world and have some fun between now and the weekend but don’t go so far over the top that you have to spend most of the following week nursing your aching mind and body. Everything in moderation Sag – yes, even excess!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to be in one of those moods when you enjoy seeking out challenges simply so you can prove yourself. The more new things you choose to experience the more you will understand about the workings of the world, and of your special place in it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel a bit on edge at the moment it could be that some of the people you are working alongside are giving off the kind of negative vibes that upset your sensitive equilibrium. If you can, work alone today. If you can’t, choose your colleagues carefully.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There will be some surprising, and welcome, developments over the next few days and if you get the chance to travel you must take it and ignore those who say there are better ways to spend your time. What could be better than a brand new adventure?

