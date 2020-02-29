Your daily horoscope: February 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to change the way you look at the world and you need to do it in a positive way. Make a point of believing that everything that happens is part of a greater cosmic plan – which means that even so-called negative events ultimately have positive outcomes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Get to know what those around you are thinking today. How do you do that? You ask them. The more you are aware of what others expect from you the more likely it is you will be able to deliver, and the happier your relationships will be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who tries to tell you that you should be working harder must be treated with the contempt they deserve. No one puts in more effort than you, and if partners and colleagues really can’t see that then they need their eyes fixed.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You should be able to express yourself easily today, but as your ruling planet Mercury is moving retrograde you must make sure that the facts and figures you use are genuine. Resist the urge to make things up, because you WILL be found out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be unhappy with the attitude of some of the people you have been dealing with but don’t let it show. Act as if you are on top of each and every situation and, hopefully, they will be inspired by your positive approach and be positive too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t lack for ideas at the moment and with Uranus, planet of genius, strong in your chart this weekend you will no doubt come up with something positively outrageous. Don’t make it so outrageous though that others can’t understand it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you learn over the next 48 hours will help you make sense of something that has been confusing you for weeks, if not months. Once you are aware of what’s going on you will realize that your worries were entirely misplaced. It’s all good Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury, planet of communication, will help you to think clearly this weekend, and also to speak up when you have something important to say. But don’t just natter away for the sake of it. Too much talk could have unexpected and negative consequences.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to be honest and accept that you have been worrying yourself silly for no good reason, even while denying that anything is wrong. Use your razor-sharp mind to look beyond surface appearances and find out what has really been going on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Both at home and at work you are finding it hard to trust people, but if you stop and think about it you will realize there is no reason why you should be so suspicious. Most people are just like you, and they certainly don’t want to hurt you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know what you want and you have every intention of getting it, but to be sure of success you must be confident that the facts on which you base your aims and actions can be trusted 100 per cent. If not, give it more thought before you proceed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Plans that had to be put on hold a short while ago can start moving forwards again, but you must make sure that you have done your homework and, where possible, removed any obstacles that have been holding you back. In short, leave nothing to chance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mercury in your sign links with Uranus today, so both ideas and words will come quickly to you. There is, however, a danger that you will move ahead so fast that others find it hard to keep up with you. Take time to explain what you are doing.

