Your daily horoscope: February 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something of a creative or artistic nature will turn out well for you this year, so well in fact that you may decide to make a career of it rather than continue as just a hobby. Just be careful you don’t get into it so deeply that you get obsessive.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you meet over the next 24 hours could set you off on an interesting new path, one you would never have thought to take if they had not appeared on the scene. Even if they pass through your life quickly they will leave a lasting impression.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be one of those people who insist that things are done your way and no other way but you are no longer calling the shots. On the work front, especially, you will probably have no alternative but to do as you are told … for now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do something different today, something that no one would expect of you. The planets warn you have been much too predictable of late and need to boost your reputation for being a mover and shaker and even a bit of a maverick. Who can you shock?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Under no circumstances put money ahead of love over the next few days. The best way to impress those you have feelings for is to lavish them with affection. Yes, the occasional gift is good too, but they won’t be impressed if you impoverish yourself!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have nothing to worry about and everything to look forward to – no, seriously, that is 100 per cent true. The planets suggest that if you think lucky you will be lucky, so get your happy head on and greet the world with the widest of smiles.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be one of life’s thinkers but you need to remember that logic isn’t everything. If your inner voice urges you to take a course of action that does not seem to make sense, just trust it. It’s highly unlikely it will lead you astray.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can have a fun life or you can have a stressful life – the choice is down to you entirely. Make an effort to approach what you have to do, both at home and at work, from a position of happiness and trust. It will make all the difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a danger you might go to extremes today. Pluto, your ruler, may be encouraging you to speak out but other influences warn your words could easily be taken the wrong way – or even the right way if you are in one of your wicked moods!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do something that makes you feel good about yourself today. Strangely, if that same something can help other people feel good about themselves too you should feel even better as a result. What you do for others you also do for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Promise yourself that no matter what little things might go wrong over the next 24 hours you will focus first and foremost on the big things and how they are still going right for you. It’s not worth getting worked up about trivial stuff.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel guilty about something you said a while back then say sorry for it today. You may not be totally sincere but what matters is that those who believe they’ve been “wronged” hear you say the words. Then you can all move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Being the generous soul you are you won’t hesitate to help someone in need today, but make sure they know right from the start that this is to be a one-off event. If not, they may soon want you to do anything and everything for them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com