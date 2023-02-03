Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you expect everything to come right for you this year it most likely will. Self-belief is a powerful force and has a way of attracting events and opportunities that benefit not just you personally but loved ones, friends and the world at large too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Be practical and realistic at all times today. Even where your private life is concerned you must act according to what the facts tell you is true, rather than what you want to believe in your heart is true. Your happiness will depend on it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It won’t be long before the cosmic clock ticks on and your luck changes for the better but you don’t have to just wait for it to happen. Start making plans of both a personal and a professional nature so you are ready to hit the ground running.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Other people’s doom and gloom outlook must not be allowed to infect your way of thinking, so avoid those who are always talking life down and demonstrate by your actions that there are still many things in the world we should all be grateful for.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A promise you made to an employer or somebody in a position of authority must be honoured over the next 24 hours. If you try to go back on your word it will inevitably damage your reputation, so deliver on what you said you would do.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Listen carefully to what a friend or loved one tells you today because there will be a great deal of wisdom in their words. Sometimes you get carried away and act as if you cannot possibly fail but they know better, so heed their advice.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your devotion to duty has not gone unnoticed and a reward of some kind will be heading your way over the next few days. You will also encounter someone in a work setting who, over time, could become more than just another colleague.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even a quite minor effort will yield encouraging results over the next 24 hours, so think what a major effort might do. All things are possible for you now but for best results you need to be focused on your No. 1 aim or ambition.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will get a huge amount of work done in a remarkably short space of time today, which is good, but don’t schedule even more work for the weekend because your energy levels won’t be able to keep up. Physically and mentally you must not overdo it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be much in demand socially today but you also need to be smart and choose with care what invitations to accept. Not even a Sag can be in two or more places at once, so grace only those events that benefit you the most.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will need to control your emotions today and, even more so, over the weekend. Seeing as how confrontational some people can be that may not be easy but there is no percentage in getting worked up about disputes that don’t concern you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With both the sun and Saturn moving through your sign at the moment you should find it easy to act in a disciplined way. Some of the people you interact with, however, will be all over the place emotionally. Keep your distance if you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets suggest that if you do things by the book today you will benefit in ways you had not anticipated. Certain individuals may try to persuade you it’s okay to cut corners but why take the risk when you are doing so well as it is?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com