HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to do great things this year you must resolve to follow your instincts to the letter and not let anyone, no matter how close they may be, talk you out of your dreams. A smart combination of creativity and common sense will bring enormous success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No amount of wishful thinking will enable you to turn back the clock so you can right a wrong or change a decision. What you can do though is learn from past mistakes and make your next move really special. Make that your aim this weekend.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more friends and colleagues sing your praises the more you must resolve to keep your feet on the ground and not let their hero-worship go to your head. You may be streets ahead of your rivals but staying there will be harder than getting there.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets indicate you have been thinking about getting more involved in a cause or campaign that is close to your heart and that’s great. You do, however, need to be aware that it cannot be a part-time thing – give it your all or give it a miss.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A rival is of the opinion that you have been working so hard of late that you won’t have enough energy left in your tank to oppose them. On the contrary, you will rise to the challenge and show you are still a force to be reckoned with.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are smart you will listen carefully to what a friend has to tell you this weekend. The simple fact is they are looking at your current situation from the outside while you are looking at it from the inside, so they can see what has gone wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s Earth signs you don’t tend to run blindly into situations you know little about and that will help you this weekend. Keep a low profile, steer clear of someone who is too reckless by far and learn from their inevitable fall.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

So many opportunities are open to you now that it may be hard to choose between them. The planets urge you to forget about those that bring fame and fortune and focus on the one thing that can make a difference in the world. Use your talents wisely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be relentless by nature but not even a Scorpio can win every battle and the planets warn you could come off second best if you take on an equally tough rival. Just this once, back off a bit and maybe even extend a hand in friendship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Can you trust others with important information? How do you know for certain? If there are any doubts in your mind this weekend it might be wise to keep what you know to yourself. The last thing you need is to get a reputation as a blabbermouth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There may be a huge amount of confusion in the world but that does not mean your own mind should be anything but serene. Keep telling yourself that everything will work out for the best in the end – and your belief will make it a fact.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be the sort to follow the herd but there are occasions when it is wise to conform and this is one of them. You don’t have to adopt a contrary viewpoint to everyone else, fun though that may be. Be a team player this weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you stick to the facts as you see them this weekend, even though some rather persuasive people will do their utmost to change your outlook. It should be obvious that their efforts are not for your benefit.

