IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You don’t lack for self-belief but you do sometimes lack the drive to see your plans through from A to Z and that needs to change. Set yourself targets that challenge you but which you know you can reach, then go for them 100 per cent – and keep going.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It might be a smart move to keep your plans to yourself over the next two or three days. Some of those you do business with won’t hesitate to steal your ideas and claim them as their own, so be careful what you say. Better still, say nothing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Say what you mean and mean what you say today and if some people don’t like it that’s probably a good thing. Too often of late you have avoided giving offence because you wanted to be friends with everyone, but that is no longer possible.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Now is the time to stop overthinking your plans and just push ahead with them, no matter what the dangers might be. If people in positions of power tell you to take your time just ignore them – you are under no obligation to listen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to take the kind of risk you usually try to avoid and on this occasion it could work well for you. Sometimes you can be too self-controlled when you should be reaching for greatness. Reach for the sky today and make it your own.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A friend’s decision may not be to your liking but you won’t be able to change their mind, so let them call the shots and support them as much as you can. If they succeed it will be your success too. If they fail, it won’t be your fault.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Resist the urge to change things that don’t need to be changed. As your ruling planet Mercury nears the end of its retrograde phase whatever changes you make now will most likely have to be unmade again later, so don’t waste your time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do you persevere with a plan or project that does not seem to be going anywhere? Or do you scrap it and move on to something else? The very fact that you are asking yourself that question suggests it’s time to try a different approach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone seems to be under the impression that you owe them a favor and will want it repaid over the next 24 hours. You may or may not agree with them but help them out anyway. Your positive attitude will benefit you in ways you cannot yet see.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something will happen today that puts a brake on your plans, stopping them in their tracks for a while. It may be frustrating but it will also give you time to think through what you are doing in a little more detail, making mistakes less likely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mercury, planet of the mind, is coming to the end of its retrograde phase, and over the next few days you will see possibilities where before you saw only setbacks. Aim high both at home and at work and really believe you can make a difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in and around your birth sign will inspire you to set new targets over the next few days and that’s a very good thing. For too long you kept your aim low because you feared failing and making a fool of yourself. Now give it your all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not enough to see things as they are, you also need to see things as they could be. Make an effort to look ahead a year or even ten years, and envisage the kind of life you want to experience. Then find ways to make it happen.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com