Your daily horoscope: February 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t be shy about making your opinions known over the coming year, but you also need to be smart and recognize that certain people have the power to make your life difficult if they don’t like your attitude. Don’t be argumentative for the sake of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you are told today by someone who seems to know what they are talking about may sound convincing but a worm of unease in your mind warns you need to be careful. Later on you may discover they were in fact trying to deceive you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Other people will be quick to give you advice today but you must not be quick to take it. Yes, some of your ideas may be excellent, but others could lead you down a path you really don’t want to go. No decisions are required of you yet.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have what it takes to make a huge success of a project that up until now you have been a bit half-hearted about. The thing is, Gemini, you need to recognize what you are good at, then you need to give that one thing your all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be having doubts about something you got involved with a while back but there is no way you can stop it now, so hold on tight and enjoy the ride! Just because it gets bumpy in places does not mean it cannot be fun.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You always look and act confident but deep down you have doubts about what you are doing. Those doubts can and must be faced up to over the next few days, or else they will continue to nag at you. It’s all or nothing Leo, as always.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As your ruling planet Mercury moves into your opposite sign today you will suddenly understand why a friend or loved one has been acting in ways that don’t make sense. From their point of view they are being perfectly rational.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t mind working hard but the planets indicate that the time has come to lay off some of your workload so you can have more time to enjoy yourself. You may not be able to avoid your commitments but you can get others to help you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your attitude towards creative activities and affairs of the heart seems much more positive now and that is sure to bring good things, and good people, your way over the next few days. Banish negativity from your mind once and for all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have a way with words and you must use it to persuade a loved one that you are still very much on their side. Because you have been so preoccupied with other tasks lately they may believe you no longer care – but you have never cared more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some people say that talk is cheap but you know that the right words, used in the right place and at the right time, can do wonders. You will know just what to say and just when to say it today – and for everyone’s benefit, not just your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The only danger as the new week begins is that you will allow yourself to be lulled into a false sense of security. There are people out there who will happily cheat you if they think they can get away with it – so be on your guard at all times.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mercury, planet of communication and the mind, moves into your sign today and straight away you will find that your thoughts are clearer and your words flow without hesitation. That’s good, because a more positive outlook is a must if you are to realize your dreams.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com