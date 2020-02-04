Your daily horoscope: February 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The thoughts in your head, and the feelings in your heart, are the main forces that drive what you experience on a day-to-day basis, so they need to be controlled. Be positive in both word and deed over the coming year, and the universe will reward you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to get more involved in group activities, especially those that can help you move up in the world professionally. Your work should be more than just a job that puts money in your pocket. Make it a calling, even a crusade, as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are about to come face-to-face with the kind of situation you usually try to avoid but on this occasion it will be obvious that something needs to be done and that you are the one who must do it. You simply cannot put the matter off any longer.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

How can you change your life for the better? One way might be to do an audit of everything – yes, everything – that takes up your time and energy and work out how you can simplify your day to-to-day activities. You need less “things” in your life Gemini.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be justified in feeling hard done by, especially if you have done things for others that don’t seem appreciated, but don’t waste time brooding about it. You are captain of your ship of fate, so it’s your responsibility if you’ve been sailing off course.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is not much you can do about other people’s attitudes toward you, but there is a lot you can do about your own attitude toward life. You need to believe that you are special Leo, because that kind of self-belief makes all things possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Take time out of what you have to do today to look at your work and social schedule so you can find ways to cut back on activities that are not essential to who you are or where you want to go. A simple life is a happy life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some people may question your abilities but you know that you have what it takes to be the biggest and the best in whatever field of endeavour attracts you the most. The sun in Aquarius at this time of year means that nothing is beyond you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The changes you have made since the start of the year should make it easier for you to meet the challenges that will come with next weekend’s full moon. If you still need to get back on good terms with a rival at work you must do so now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your way with words will come in handy over the next few days but make sure you use your communication skills in a responsible way. Remember too that you don’t have to dominate each and every single debate you take part in. Let others have their say too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if the situation you are currently involved in is all-or-nothing but it really isn’t that important. Do what you think is right but don’t adopt a mindset that tells you that you are always right and your opponents are always wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to make the world your enemy but if you do you will probably win. You are in one of those moods when you just know that whatever you do will turn out for the best – the best being what is right for your personally, of course.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be true that someone is keeping things from you but don’t let them know it is eating you up inside. Pretend that you really don’t care – better still, that you have no idea they have a secret – then they are more likely to let something slip.

