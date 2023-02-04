Aquarius.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday means there will be some pretty big upheavals over the coming 12 months but if you stay calm and stick to your long-term objectives not only will you survive but compared to most people you will thrive.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you fell out recently with someone in a position of authority you must make an effort to repair the damage this weekend. Let them know you recognize that you spoke out of turn but that it was for the best of reasons. They’ll accept that.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because the sun squares up to changes planet Uranus this weekend be careful you don’t get carried away by plans that, while hugely exciting, are more than a little risky too. Also, steer clear of people who tend to rub you the wrong way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not care in the slightest whose sensitive toes you stand on this weekend but other people will and one of those people has the power to make life difficult for you. Is it really so hard to be careful where you put your feet?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more others criticize you this weekend the more certain you can be that you are still on the right track. The reason they are so negative about what you are doing is because they fear it will be a success that reflects badly on them – and it will.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are entitled to your opinions but if what you say over the next 48 hours is seen as extreme or outrageous you must expect to be on the receiving end of some pretty harsh opinions yourself. But that’s okay, you’re big enough to take it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more people you work alongside disagree with your suggestions this weekend the angrier you will get, but maybe that’s their intention, maybe they want to upset you. Try feigning indifference instead. You could find they are then on your side.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t usually like confrontation but at some point this weekend you will have to take on a rival one-to-one. Whatever your fight may be over you must do everything in your power to make sure you’re the winner. You cannot afford to lose.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you try to help friends and family members see the truth the more likely it is they will stick rigidly to their preconceived ideas. You of all people should know how hard it can be to change an opinion, so show some understanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find yourself at odds with people whose outlook on life is very different to your own this weekend, but that does not mean you cannot get along or even work together. You must though avoid contentious topics like politics and religion!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are under no obligation to work with people who seem to delight in giving you a hard time. One such person will really get on your nerves this weekend, so do whatever it takes to put some distance between you. Above all, don’t lose your temper.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The way you treat people in the present is the way you will be treated by them in the future, so make an effort to be nice, even though at times that may be extremely hard to do. What goes around comes around again sooner or later.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If the situation you find yourself in this weekend seems unbearable then make your excuses and leave. Don’t worry that your actions might be seen by others as unnecessarily rude because the only thing that matters now is your own peace of mind.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com